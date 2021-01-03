Even as light snow began falling on Sunday afternoon in Attleboro, there were still several patrons attending Mass and visiting the creche museum and gift shop during the final hours of LaSalette Shrine’s annual Season of Lights.
Althoughs coronavirus restrictions and precautions were in place throughout the season— meaning no usual trolley and hay rides around the property — some aspects did not change.
One of these was the ability to still celebrate Christmas, and to be able to see the display of holiday lights, even if social distancing and face masks were required.
Brother Ron Taylor said that in the midst of a pandemic, people were grateful that the shrine and its display was open at all.
Taylor said it was important to go forward with the holiday display — the theme of which was “Light From Afar” — to bring joy to the season, and to all people, reminding them, “The Lord is with us at all times.”
It seemed undoubtedly true because, as Taylor said, “None of us got sick; that in itself told us that we were doing the right thing.”
Taylor also said people were “very understanding” with the different rules and regulations the shrine had in place to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“We’re glad people did come out and support us,” he said.
Among the other changes made for the 2020 season included several different one-way entrances and exits, which were marked with signs on the doors and shown in roped-off pathways. For the entrances to the bathrooms, cafeteria, gift shop and creche museum, there were respective entryways and exit doors to control the flow of patrons as they came and went. This also applied to the sanctuary and welcome center.
Brother David Eubank, who managed the creche museum, even thought that the cordoned foot traffic areas, as well as the reduced number of people allowed within the museum at a given time, actually aided patrons with their viewing of the numerous nativity displays from around the world, including the large-scale scene created by Father Manuel Pereira.
Eubank also noticed that patrons had been “accepting” of the procedures and protocols the shrine needed to follow.
“They appreciated that the shrine was open and keeping people safe, and allowing people to enjoy Christmas,” Eubank said.
And while many events and activities have been restricted due to COVID-19, the ability to hold the Season of Light was not taken for granted.
“We were very glad that we were able to open up, even with all the restrictions,” Taylor said. “All in all, I think it was an okay season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.