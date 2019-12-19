Like the rest of the nation, the Attleboro area appears sharply divided over Wednesday night’s impeachment of President Donald Trump.
A random area sampling of opinions showed that Trump supporters are sticking by him while critics said he deserved to be impeached for serious wrongdoing.
A Wall Street Journal-NBC News national poll out Thursday showed 48 percent of respondents were against impeaching Trump and 48 percent were for it.
Among those interviewed in downtown Attleboro, Trump enjoyed strong support, with several people saying Hillary Clinton’s missing emails were a bigger scandal and Trump is doing a good job.
“Look at what he’s done for the country. The economy is great and the stock market is up 11,000 points,” John Kinan of Attleboro said.
He said Trump “may have made some mistakes, but nothing impeachable.”
Kinan said Hillary and President Bill Clinton, along with President Barack Obama, did far worse in office.
Bill Clinton was impeached by House Republicans in 1998.
In front of An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville, Marsha Brown of Foxboro said the House had to impeach Trump because his offenses were serious and met the criteria for impeachment.
She said Trump doesn’t represent the values of the United States.
“When I look at Mr. Trump, I don’t see America. I don’t see our country,” she said.
Trump was impeached on charges he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress.
He was accused of threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if the president of that country didn’t dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the Democratic frontrunner to run against Trump next year.
On the second impeachment article, the House found Trump obstructed the congressional investigation into his actions by not allowing White House officials to testify.
The vote on both impeachment articles was along party lines.
Trump supporters interviewed did not defend the president’s actions. Instead, they said he is doing a good job and other presidents have done worse.
Kinan’s brother William, also of Attleboro, said Democrats impeached Trump merely because they dislike him for being an outsider.
A few minutes later, a woman walking down Park Street had a short and sweet view of impeachment. “I think it stinks,” she said without giving her name.
Further up North Main Street, outside the Attleboro Public Library, it was more of the same.
Frank Santos of Seekonk said Trump should not have been impeached because “the economy is doing great.”
He said he is not bothered by the accusations against the president.
A woman coming out the library was also against the impeachment, saying the president of Ukraine said Trump didn’t do anything wrong.
“A lot of that stuff is not quite accurate,” she said, declining to give her name. Like others, she said Democrats just don’t like Trump.
Brenda Bowden of Attleboro said Hillary Clinton’s email scandal was more serious than allegations against Trump.
“A lot of politicians have done a lot worse,” she said.
Only one person interviewed in downtown Attleboro was critical of Trump.
Robert Studevant said the president deserves some type of punishment, if not impeachment. However, he said he fears Trump is going to be re-elected and things will get even worse.
At the Stop & Shop in North Attleboro, Larry Tobin of Pawtucket was harshly critical of Trump. He called him the most corrupt president in history.
Tobin said Trump deserved to be impeached for the Ukraine affair, his role in Russia interfering in the last election, obstructing the Mueller investigation into the Russian interference, and allowing his children to profit from their official White House roles.
Back at Unlikely Story, Sophie Philibert of Attleboro said the charges against Trump were serious, but she fears the Senate won’t remove him from office, so the problem will not be solved.
A man who didn’t want to give his name said Trump “definitely did something wrong” and it required impeachment.
He said Congress has to act as a check on Trump’s abuse of power and that’s what impeachment does.
But, Brown seemed to speak for many when she said, “I just wish it was over. There is too much turmoil.”
