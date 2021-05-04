NORTON -- Police are warning drivers that workers are scheduled to paint lines Friday on newly-paved West Main Street.
The work is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and is expected to be less intrusive on the busy street than the paving operations.
Police will work with the contractor to coordinate school dismissal traffic. Yelle Elementary, Norton Middle and Norton High schools are located on West Main Street in the work zone.
The line painting was supposed to start Tuesday but was postponed because of poor weather.
