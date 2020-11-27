The usual hustle and bustle of overnight Black Friday shopping was virtually nonexistent across the area early Friday morning, as the pandemic regulations had stores’ doors closed until at least 5 a.m.
Ordinarily, the Walmart on Route 1 in North Attleboro would have lines of customers wrapping around the building awaiting 1 a.m. door-buster deals. But on Friday it was was almost deserted until 4 a.m., an hour before the store opened. Only three dozen people were in line at 4:30 a.m., and Route 1 itself was nearly devoid of traffic.
Still, there were some hearty shoppers out when the skies were still dark, such as Linda Hernandez of North Attleboro.
Hernandez, whose strategic Black Friday shopping schedule was in place long before the advent of online shopping, now only goes to one store per week in the midst of COVID-19.
But even though her holiday shopping game plan had changed, Hernandez noted “the stores have been spreading out their sales online, which makes it easier.”
One disappointment for not just the Walmart shoppers was the limited availability of the new Xbox, which has been already been hard to find online and was not available at many stores.
This hot-ticket item was the only gift Attleboro resident Jessie Langevin’s 13-year-old son wanted. She was one of the early birds at Best Buy on Route 1, which also opened at 5 a.m.
Langevin had not participated in the overnight hours of Black Friday shopping before, but such was her son’s wish for the Xbox that she decided to take her chances.
It was a pleasant surprise for Langevin to find an orderly queue outside Best Buy, and a greater surprise that people were out at all.
“I had no idea what to expect when I got here,” she said.
With Best Buy’s in-store capacity at 300 people, the entire line of customers was not allowed in all at once. Every few minutes, 25 more were ushered in to find their holiday deals.
Among those Black Friday finds were Samsung’s 65-inch Class LED Q60 Smart TVs for $897, with a savings of $102, and an Insignia FireTV edition at $279.99, with a $150 savings.
In weeks prior, many stores had already been offering online-only deals for shoppers; this, in the midst of COVID-19 rules that limit the number of customers in a store, had many shoppers making their holiday purchases well ahead of Black Friday.
Yet those who still wanted to do their shopping in person did so.
“We haven’t changed (our plans) that much. This year, we’re extra careful,” said Jackie Provost of Hopkinton, who was accompanied by her mother, Lori Provost of Bellingham, at the Target in Plainville.
The cautionary measures that Target had taken for their elderly customers and other high-risk patrons still carried forth into Black Friday. Customers already in line had to wait an extra hour after the store opened at 7 a.m. to allow the more at-risk patrons time to shop, which seemed to cause a bit of confusion for the people ahead of the Provosts.
Provost said that although she had “definitely” done more online shopping this year, the extra precautions and wariness of the pandemic were not a major deterrent.
“I see this as going to the grocery store -- you just be super-careful, social-distance and wash your hands,” Provost said. “After being cooped up, it’s nice to get out and be around people.”
