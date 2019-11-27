ATTLEBORO — One of Capron Park Zoo’s big cats, Kayla, an African lion, has been taking time off to recover from a kidney infection that was diagnosed with the help of a CAT scan.
Of course CAT stands for “computerized axial tomography” and has nothing to do with felines, except that in this case the patient was a cat and a very big and ferocious one, seeing how lions are deemed the kings and queens of the jungle.
Kayla, who is 15, was transported in a special lion crate loaned by Southwick Zoo in Mendon to Massachusetts Veterinary Referral Hospital in Woburn for the scan.
She got an escort from the state’s Environmental Police, according to zoo director Lew Stevens.
According to the hospital’s website, it specializes in the care of dogs and cats, but usually the cats are smaller.
Needless to say, Kayla was anesthetized during the transport and exam.
The test confirmed a kidney infection, but also showed chronic kidney disease, which is not unusual for felines, big or small, as they age, Stevens said.
Lions living in captivity have life spans of 18 to 22 years, he said.
The illness has kept Kayla feeling low for about two weeks, but on Tuesday she was back outside enjoying the sunshine with a sister lion.
Zookeepers first noticed she was ill on Nov. 13, when she collapsed in her indoor pen.
Veterinarians from New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth were called in to assess her when she first became ill and blood samples were taken that showed elevated white cells, indicating some kind of infection.
The prescribed antibiotics and the drugs made Kayla better, but a day or two later she had a little relapse and zoo officials decided she needed a CAT scan.
Since her return she’s been getting a lot of boneless chicken, which she loves and more importantly conceals the antibiotics, which are making her better, Stevens said.
“She’s basically getting spoiled,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.