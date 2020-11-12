ATTLEBORO — Liquor store owners have formed a group dubbed Pick Up Attleboro and are joining with the organization Keep Attleboro Beautiful on Saturday to clean city streets.
The owners say the effort is in part to show they are serious about keeping the streets free of trash from their stores, especially the small plastic “nip” bottles often found in gutters.
The cleanup will also mark a resumption of the annual Keep Attleboro Beautiful effort which was postponed last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, and volunteers are needed. If you want to help, you must preregister at www.keepmassbeautiful.org (click on the events calendar).
“Last spring, we were unable to host our annual spring cleanup due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Laurie Drucker, executive director of Keep Attleboro Beautiful, said. “However, now that we have the proper supplies and procedures, we are confident that these types of cleanups can be conducted safely. We hope local residents will join our campaign to eliminate litter here in Attleboro.”
Volunteers must follow strict safety guidelines, which include social distancing and the wearing of face masks, gloves and bright clothing, Drucker said.
Keep Attleboro Beautiful will provide gloves, trash-grabbing tools, safety vests, bags and face masks to all volunteers who request them.
As for the liquor store owners, they are concerned about a proposal by Mayor Paul Heroux to ban the sale of 50 ml bottles of alcohol that constitute a big part of their business.
A public hearing on the measure is slated to resume Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the owners, Eileen O’Connor, said a ban would hit “at the worst possible time for the business community.”
“This will put a significant dent in their revenues, and force them to consider cutting hours and even layoffs to stay afloat,” she said in a press release. “With this litter pickup, the Attleboro small business community is demonstrating that it is earnest in wanting to be part of the community solution to litter. This is the first of several cleanup events that the Pick Up Attleboro group is planning to do.”
Heroux’s proposal is one of nine to promote a “cleaner and greener Attleboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.