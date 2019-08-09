ATTLEBORO — Ten Attleboro area residents became U.S. citizens Thursday and 11 more got their high school equivalency diplomas during a Literacy Center graduation ceremony at Wamsutta Middle School.
The event attracted family members, Literacy Center volunteers, city officials, and, of course, the graduates themselves.
Olga Erikamanti Mercedes of Attleboro received a citizenship certificate, a red rose and hearty applause from her 3-year-old twins, Mabel and Ema Kelly.
“I’m so happy. It was a lot of work,” the former Dominican Republic resident said.
The Literacy Center also gave out awards to outstanding students.
Center Director Amanda Blount awarded student Byron Perez the Judy Robbins Leadership Award, named after the late mayor who was also a strong supporter of the center.
Perez, she said, “came to the Literacy Center in 2015, and it was clear to the staff that he was exceptional from day one. Byron insisted on being placed in a class that would challenge him, and he has certainly risen to that challenge. He has made great strides in his Advanced English class, which he can be proud of in its own right.”
But, she added, Perez was more than a standout student at the center.
He was also a constant help to the staff and other students, translating documents, speaking at public hearings, and providing leadership among his peers, she said.
A native of Guatemala, Perez said later that he was shy and didn’t talk much when he first went to The Literacy Center, but now he has gained the confidence to speak up.
He said he was recently given a promotion at his job as a jewelry polisher and is working on his high school equivalency diploma.
Student Dendie Michel was given the Joan Ricci Academic Achievement Award by Ricci herself, the founder of the center.
An immigrant from Haiti, Michel said her improved language skills and the tutoring she got at the center has allowed her to get accepted to Bristol Community College. She eventually wants to become a nurse.
“I feel so happy,” she said.
The Literacy Center is a 30-year-old nonprofit organization with 600 students and 136 volunteers who gave 7,000 hours tutoring newcomers to America in English, reading, and other subjects.
It provides classes and one-on-one tutoring and helps students get their high school equivalency diploma and citizenship.
Blount said a goal of the center is to make people more independent and to give them more of a voice in their lives.
Center President Frank Cook, the former city council president, said the students personify Abraham Lincoln’s saying about his humble beginnings: “I will study and prepare myself and someday my chance will come.”
Cook said the center exists to give people a chance to reach their potential.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the annual graduation is one of his favorite events to attend and the students should be proud of what they have achieved.
School Superintendent David Sawyer told the graduates that “education is one of life’s greatest pleasures,” while state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he was impressed with their resilience.
