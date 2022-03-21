NORTH ATTLEBORO — Call it a head start.
While the Keep North Attleboro Beautiful town-wide cleanup campaign will return in May, a volunteer group this past weekend made some headway on roadside trash.
“We did a stretch of both sides of Landry Avenue, including over the guard rails,” stretching from North Attleboro Middle school to the Electric Department on Sunday, Marsha Goldstein, executive director of KNAB, said in an email.
It was no small task, she said, and not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach.
“We picked up masks, plastic water bottles, beer and soda cans, liquor bottles and nips, pieces of restaurant take-out containers, two loaded diapers, used condoms, and various other types of pieces of litter,” she wrote.
Litter Busters is a KNAB program in which volunteers choose an area to monitor and clean up all year as needed. All supplies are provided by the larger group, including a red Litter Busters T-shirt and town bags.
The volunteers report on the program website after each cleanup.
“(Sunday) was the first time several Litter Buster volunteers got together to clean up one area, as suggested by Grace Fairchild,” one of the volunteers, Goldstein said. “It was a wonderful way to meet each other as well as cleaning up part of Landry Avenue.”
KNAB will be holding its cleanup on May 7. The event wasn’t held in 2020 and none of the accompanying events were held in 2021, though there was a cleanup.
Anyone interested in becoming a Litter Buster may contact Margaret Vigorito at knablitterbusters@gmail.com.