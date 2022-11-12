The Attleboro area largely escaped the heavy rain and wind impact from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole Friday night into Saturday.
There were several dozen customers that lost electricity in area communities and several trees blown down.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The Attleboro area largely escaped the heavy rain and wind impact from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole Friday night into Saturday.
There were several dozen customers that lost electricity in area communities and several trees blown down.
A tree was reported to have fallen on a car in the area of 115 Reed St. in Attleboro about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
A total of 26 customers in the city were without electricity Saturday morning, NationalGrid reported.
The Attleboro Water Department recorded a high wind gust of 32 mph during the storm, with 1.3 inches of rain.
In Foxboro, 53 customers were without power early Saturday, the utility said.
A little after 10 p.m. Friday, trees were reported down on wires in the areas of Prospect and Water streets, 91 Mill St., and 20 Granite St. in Foxboro.
In Mansfield, a tree landed in the area of 152 George St. about 11:30 p.m.
A high wind gust of 40 mph was recorded in Mansfield about 10:45 p.m.
Rehoboth appeared to have the most power failures, with 65 customers out Saturday morning, NationalGrid said.
A tree was reported down in that town about 6 a.m. in the area of 152 Francis St.
Wrentham saw a tree fall in the area of 95 Lake St. shortly before 9 a.m.
Just 728 NationalGrid customers were without power Saturday morning in Massachusetts.
The storm Thursday lashed Florida as a hurricane/tropical storm before sweeping up the Eastern Seaboard toward the Northeast.
The thermometer read 71 degrees at 6 a.m. Saturday, the Attleboro Water Department said. Typical early morning temperatures for this time of year are in the mid-30s.
The sun started coming out later Saturday morning, and unseasonably warm temperatures are forecast to continue, with highs from the low to mid-70s, but overnight will be much colder, in the 40s.
Sunday will be more fall-like as well, with highs only in the 50s and lows in the 30s, meteorologists said.
Monday is forecast to bring a high of 47 and low of 28, and more seasonable temps are also projected the rest of the week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.