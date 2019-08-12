ATTLEBORO
A mom’s dream to memorialize her two daughters who died young was realized this week with the help of a family friend.
Jason Leclerc of South Attleboro constructed a “little free library” for family friend Kathy Avery, mother of the the late Jillian and Devan Donohue.
It was placed in South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Park, also known as Lees Pond, where the Donohue women would read to their young children on nice days.
Little free libraries are small decorative structures in which books are placed and can be borrowed by anyone for free.
People can donate books as well.
Thousands of them have been built all over the nation.
Jillian aspired to be a writer and had written some stories for children, her mom said.
Leclerc, who went to Attleboro High School with Devan and is a professional furniture maker, said it took about a day and a half to make the library and a couple of hours to install it, after getting permission from the city.
It was a job he considered an “honor.”
Avery, who lives near the park, said when Jillian died she and Devan would collect and donate books to the schools in her memory.
Now there’s a permanent memorial to both young women.
