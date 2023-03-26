While there’s still a chance for a turn of weather in New England, the small amount of snow this season has yielded a bit more money in area municipal budgets.
The greatest amount of snow that has fallen on Attleboro since 1937 when the water department began keeping records, took place in 1995-1996 when 106.5 inches hit the ground.
The lowest inch count came in 1979-1980, when just 10 inches fell.
That record could be broken in the winter of 2022-2023 because so far only 7.5 inches has been recorded by the water department.
And according to the National Weather Service, the totals are a little more in some other localities.
At the National Weather Service Office in Taunton, the seasonal total thus far is 9.1 inches.
At the reporting station in Norton, 9.8 inches has been recorded.
All that’s very good news for the snow and ice removal budgets of Attleboro and surrounding communities.
Attleboro Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said the final numbers are not in yet, but so far the city has spent $130,459 over its annual budget for snow removal of $97,500.
But he said there’s more to be paid even if it doesn’t snow.
Those numbers don’t include snow bonuses of $1,500 to be paid to plow drivers who participated in 100% of the storms, and a pro-rated amount to those who participated in less than that.
Those under 50% are not eligible for a bonus.
And of course, there’s the unknown.
No one knows what may happen in the first weeks of early spring.
“Even though we certainly hope this fiscal year snow season has come to a close, we all remember the famous April Fool’s snowstorm of 1997, which graced us with over two feet of snow,” Tyler said.
So, the total for Attleboro for the year so far is $227,959.
That’s very low compared to prior years.
For example, just last year it was $812,394, which was $714,894 over the budgeted amount of $97,500.
The city always budgets low for snow because it is unpredictable and the state allows cities and towns to deficit spend for removal.
The only hitch to that is that the amount over budget has to come off the next year’s budget before the rest of the budget is computed.
And in FY ‘21 the amount was $862,805, which was $765,305 over budget.
In short, the more snow, the less money will be available for other departments.
Over in Mansfield, public works director Joshua Reinke said the town is under budget so far.
Mansfield budgets more for snow and ice removal than Attleboro — $389,440.
This year, expenses have totaled $300,386, which means the town is $89,054 under budget to date.
In FY ‘22 the town overspent by $397,034 and in FY ‘21 the town overspent by $233,144.
And in Norton, the annual snow removal budget is $80,000.
According to Town Manager Michael Yunits, the amount expended this year is $48,000, which is $32,000 under budget.
In FY ‘22 the town spent $216,820, which was $136,820 over budget, and in FY ‘21 the town spent $167,629, which was $87,629 over budget.
In Foxboro, the snow and ice budget has a $120,000 deficit this fiscal year, Marie Almodovar, the town’s assistant finance director/director of accounting said.
“We’ve had deficits in each fiscal year since FY ‘18,” Almodovar said.
In 2018, $215,300 was appropriated, as has been the case for several years, and the tab ran $613,721, leaving a nearly $400,000 shortfall.
Last fiscal year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved a grant totaling $156,671 to reimburse the town. That year, costs ran $370,604 and the deficit was about $154,000.
The state Department of Revenue allows the snow and ice budget to be overspent provided that cities and towns raise the deficit on the following year’s tax levy, Almodovar noted.
In Plainville, the town has spent $148,729 of a budget of $292,125.
“We will probably buy more salt and sand before the end of the season,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said.
A surplus in the account would close out to free cash at the end of the year, he noted.
Free cash is a reserve fund for unanticipated revenue.
A deficit would require an end-of-year transfer from another account in surplus, a reserve fund transfer, or a charge against next year’s tax recap, Noble added.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.