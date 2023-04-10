PLAINVILLE — Horse racing season began Monday at Plainridge Park Race Track, the only venue in Massachusetts hosting live horse racing for the fourth year in a row.
Live racing is scheduled for 4 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through August. Post time moves to 2 p.m. for September and October, and 1 p.m. for November. Friday racing is added for the last two months of the season.
The season begins under the new federal anti-doping program, which was launched last month. It attempts to centralize the drug testing of racehorses as well as mandate uniform penalties to horse trainers across the nation.
The track allows only for the live harness racing of standard-bred horses, which are slightly heavier and slower than thoroughbred horses. The last thoroughbred race in Massachusetts was held in 2019 at Suffolk Downs race track before it closed.
Attempts last year by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to build a thoroughbred track in Hardwick fell apart due to local resident pushback.
Previous attempts have been unsuccessful due to legislative restrictions surrounding on-site betting and the scarcity of large parcels of land near metropolitan areas, according to the Massachusetts Thoroughbred Breeding Association.
Since sports betting was legalized in Massachusetts last month, any licensed horse track is eligible to seek a betting license.
Lawmakers must approve extensions for horse racing licenses year-to-year. The Gaming Commission has pushed for more control over regulating the industry and to put an end to the one-year extensions. Some lawmakers have discussed updating the racing laws, but nothing has yet gathered traction.
Horse racing proponents, such as the Massachusetts Thoroughbred Breeding Association, continue to push for the preservation of the industry.