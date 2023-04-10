Spirit of Mass Horse Race (copy)
A trotter competes in the Spirit of Massachusetts harness race at Plainridge Park in Plainville in 2017.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle

PLAINVILLE — Horse racing season began Monday at Plainridge Park Race Track, the only venue in Massachusetts hosting live horse racing for the fourth year in a row.

Live racing is scheduled for 4 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through August. Post time moves to 2 p.m. for September and October, and 1 p.m. for November. Friday racing is added for the last two months of the season.