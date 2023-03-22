ATTLEBORO — City councilors pushed through a $2 million loan authorization on Tuesday to fix the roof and windows at Willett Elementary School to meet a tight timeline from the building commission.
The vote was 8-0.
Jack Jacobi, chair of the commission, said the goal is to get the repairs done in the summer so the school will be ready to go in the fall. He said the commission is interviewing designers next Wednesday and will select one the following Wednesday.
The design is expected to cost an additional $150,000, which was also approved by the council.
Jacobi said once a designer is selected and the project is designed then the commission can put the job out to bid and select a contractor.
The finance committee met during a planned recess of the full council to approve the loan authorization so that Todd Kobus, vice chair of the committee, could bring it up before the full council the same night.
Kobus said he does not usually like to approve something in committee and then put it before the full council the same night, but the tight timeline of the building commission made it necessary.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
