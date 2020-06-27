Local activist Ashley Stewart hopes to open dialogue on race, discrimination by inviting everyone to the table

Ashley Stewart has spent her entire life trying to fit into a single box.
With a white mother and a Black father, Stewart grew up with all of the physical features of a young Black woman, but with lighter brown skin that left her somewhere in the middle.
She struggled to navigate those differences, especially when everyone else hurried to define them for her.
“Growing up white in North Attleboro, I was called brownie or chocolate drop,” the 28-year-old cosmetologist said.
People would ask if she was adopted. They would touch her thick, curly hair and in the same breath tell her it looked a frizzy mess.
“But then I would go to my Black family’s house, and I was told I was too white or too privileged because I grew up in North Attleboro,” she said. “My Black family would ask, ‘Why are you talking like that?’”
“Being biracial, you almost don’t fit in anywhere. I was too white for Black people and too Black for white people.”
As the Black Lives Matter movement has prompted dialogue around discrimination, Stewart has spent time thinking about the ways she’s been marginalized too — but by both of her communities.
Now, building upon a successful Juneteenth event she organized last week, Stewart hopes to create a culture in the local activism scene where everybody has a seat at the table — as long as they are working toward change.
“I feel like I’ve been trying to be put into boxes my entire life, but I never fit into one box,” she said. “For me, it’s just about being a human being. At the end of the day, are you a good human being? All of those other boxes should be thrown out of the window.”
Stewart said things changed this month after she felt a local Black Lives Matter protest slipped into disarray when protesters took issue with Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s remarks, challenging him to speak more definitively on the movement.
“Emotions were stirring up in the crowd, and obviously people wanted to take their anger out on him,” Stewart said. “But the turning point for me was the fact that people were also screaming at the 17-year-old boy organizing the thing, telling him, ‘Sit down white boy, your voice doesn’t matter.’
“For them to sit there and boo off the boy who started the protest, and the mayor, a man who has power — I mean they wouldn’t give him the time of day.”
She realized staying quiet wasn’t helping much.
“I don’t want Attleboro to be a hostile place for my kids,” she said. “I don’t want Attleboro to suffer because of the tragic events happening somewhere else in the world. Our police did not kill George Floyd. We can’t turn that hate on our police or our mayor, and the people trying to help us. We can’t keep marginalizing people based on the actions of a few.”
She said that’s not to say racism doesn’t exist in the area. She knows it does. She has experienced it, her 9-year-old daughter Ari has experienced it, and her 4-year-old son August probably will, too.
But Stewart needed a path toward actionable change — one she couldn’t see without including the people in power.
So, she started small, hoping a Juneteenth celebration would provide some positivity for the city.
Heroux and Police Chief Kyle Heagney came on board and a fundraiser raised enough to run the event and still donate $3,000 to the national Black Lives Matter organization.
“I definitely never thought my voice would be able to be heard on such a platform, especially in a small town like this,” Stewart said. “But I also didn’t see myself having to do this — to circle back to this dark time after our former leaders fought to get us out of it. To be back here again, it’s crazy for me.”
Momentum to move forward
She hopes to use momentum from the event to get more involved.
The mayor has asked her to join the Council on Human Rights, a committee that hears discrimination grievances and promotes diversity through community education.
She created a Facebook page ‘Ask Ashley,’ where residents can message her directly with issues they’d like the committee to hear.
“Maybe we can grow as a community that way,” she said. “We can’t hold anybody accountable if nobody is willing to speak up on a matter. If you don’t say anything, that’s just as bad as the problem you’re protesting about.
“We need to come together and find a resolution.”
A member of the Be Heard committee at Attleboro Public Schools also asked Stewart to collaborate in their efforts to make schools a more equitable place for all students.
She hopes to implement more Black history education and discuss how to approach anti-racist practices with children.
“Not only generally, but specifically and not just in February,” she said. “We need to educate our children on more of the ugly truths and not just the nutshell version (of Black history) that I got.”
Stewart said adults need to actively work to stop discriminatory behavior among children, even at a young age.
“It’s not to say they’re doing it to be malicious, but that’s our jobs as adults (to correct them),” she said. “If we can get the correct information out there and start teaching kids at a young age, they won’t grow up to say things, when they don’t really know what it means or how it affects someone.
“This is for more than my community. It’s for my children. I never want them to feel the things I felt growing up in North Attleboro.”
And, with a diverse background that touches upon sensitive issues like domestic violence, parental incarceration and police violence, she said she wants to start educating people on the resources available to them.
“All of these stigmas — in schools, in the workplace, in politics — they all truly affect a person deeply,” she said.
Stewart and her brother are also planning a late-August march to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
“I’m just here to make the world a better place and to make Attleboro a better place,” she said. “When I started learning all of the things that were happening — and a lot of things I had to learn myself — I couldn’t sit back.”
