ATTLEBORO
Drab green utility boxes that dot downtown will soon be transformed in eye-catching pieces of urban art thanks to a program called “Think Outside the Box.”
Original drawings, paintings and digital creations from a team of artists that live or work in Attleboro will decorate six of the boxes in the heart of the city by the end of this month, according to a news release from Attleboro Arts Museum. A collaboration between the city, the museum, the Transformative Development Initiative Partnership, Keep Attleboro Beautiful, and local artists created the project.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, the museum’s executive director and chief curator, said the goal is to transform Attleboro’s sidewalk utility boxes into gallery-worthy works of art and make downtown a more pleasing place.
“Public art enlivens and enhances cities and can turn public spaces into destinations,” she said. “Weaving visual art into an urban environment by offering public art encounters brings people together, creates pride-of-place and invites engagement.”
All of the artists, Tim Elliott, David R. Laferriere, Lindsay Nygaard, Abby Rovaldi, Kerry St. Pierre and Jess Tracey, have volunteered their time and talent to support the program.
Each of the boxes will have a QR code that viewers can scan with a smartphone camera to find out more about the art and the artist.
There will also be a survey to provide feedback on the program.
The art won’t be painted directly on the boxes, but will be imprinted on a wrap that will attached to each box.
The wrap makes the art more durable, Fawcett said.
This debut edition of “Think Outside the Box” is a pilot program.
Organizers hope to expand it throughout the city and turn other basic, functional structures into contemporary, eye-catching street markers.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the program will enhance downtown and help with revitalization efforts.
“We thank the Attleboro Arts Museum and our talented local artists for this contribution,” he said.
Keep Attleboro Beautiful Chair Laurie Drucker said the group is eagerly anticipating expansion of the program.
“We look forward to the next phase ... and look for ongoing community participation,” she said.
“Quality of life is improved when individuals can interact with art on an everyday basis,” Fawcett said. “By thinking and looking outside the box viewers will no longer see these structures as eyesores.”
Sponsorship opportunities for additional boxes are available. Email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org to learn more.
