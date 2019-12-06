SA Lions host craft fair
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is hosting its 35th annual craft fair for Lions charities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Attleboro Elks Lodge No. 1014, 887 South Main St. (Route 152).
All items are handmade: woodwork, jewelry, quilted items, ornaments, jams/jellies, candles, art and more.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase and raffles. Santa Claus will be on site from noon to 2 p.m. and is available for pictures. Contact Sabrina at774-282-0255 or Lori at 774-254-0006.
North Attleboro vets group to meet Tuesday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Westcott-Houghton Chapter No. 56 of the Disabled American Veterans are meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Veterans of Foreign War on Jefferson Street.
The chapter meets the second Tuesday of the month.
and those who turn out can learn what assistance is available for them.
Health clinics in Wrentham
WRENTHAM — Public Health Nurses are holding blood pressure and blood sugar clinics for all ages every second, third and fourth Wednesday of the month at various locations.
Second Wednesday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to noon, Liberty Pines, 56 Creek St.; third Wednesday, Dec. 18,11 a.m. to noon, senior center, 400 Taunton St.; fourth Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., Bennett Gardens,1 Garden Lane but not Dec 25.
Home and office visits available for blood pressure and blood sugar screenings as well as a new program, Nurse Connect. Bring any medical questions and speak with a nurse one on one for medical advice and counseling. For further information, call the nurses office at 508-384-5485.
Parkinson’s disease support group
The area Parkinson’s disease support group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Community VNA at 10 Emory St., Attleboro for a holiday gathering and sharing and mutual support.
The group, which meets the second Wednesday of the month and provides education and management of the disease, is open to people with PD, family members, and friends. Call CVNA at 508-222-0118 for directions. For more information about group, call Gretchen Robinson at 508-226-2910.
Special needs session
NORTON — The next meeting of the Support Group for Parents and Guardians of Children with Special Needs is 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the office of facilitator and special education Attorney Beth Karon Goldberg at 250 East Main St. (Route 123), Suite No. 4, next to Pizza Tyme Restaurant.
The meeting topic is a case from the Bureau of Special Education Appeals: Student vs. Andover Public Schools: Online you can find the case regarding an elementary school student who needed a language-based program at www.specialedlaw.com/database/18-05127/
The group meets the second Wednesday of the month. RSVP to beth@bethkgoldberglaw.com or call 508-285-5504.
Foxboro Art Association meeting
FOXBORO — The Foxboro Art Association will meet Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Boyden Library, 10 Bird St.
Meetings are free and open to the public. Refreshments and social time begin at 6:30, followed by a short business meeting.
This month’s presentation will be a pastel demonstration by award-winning Westboro artist Dave Kaphammer.
