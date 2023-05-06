As has been the case with many events, municipal meetings have become a mix of in-person and remote, and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future regardless of the pandemic, which came to a symbolic end Friday after the World Health Organization said COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.
The United States’ national emergency ended April 10 and the public health emergency is set to expire on Thursday.
Communities in The Sun Chronicle area — Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Foxboro, Mansfield, Wrentham, Norfolk, Seekonk and Rehoboth — have varied approaches to public meetings.
In Foxboro, selectmen, zoning board and other meetings have returned to being held in-person with the virtual option remaining for both board members and other officials and residents to participate.
“I think some people do like the fact they can watch it remotely, but for the most part I think they are going back to in-person meetings,” Town Clerk Bob Cutler said.
Board members for some time have been able to take part remotely if they are away traveling or sick under a policy selectmen had approved. The state allowed remote meetings during the early days of the pandemic and legislators just extended that option.
“It’s all committee-dependent,” Cutler said of meetings being remote, hybrid or just in-person. “Some still do it but I would say a majority are back to live meetings without Zoom. The ones that are televised more, like selectmen, have more success.”
In some communities, meeting formats have been a point of contention.
“In Foxboro, it hasn’t been too big an issue,” Cutler said, adding they “don’t get a lot of reports” of technical problems.
Regional meetings where participants are more spread out tend to still continue with remote, he noted.
That is true of the state Gaming Commission and state Department of Transportation community outreach sessions on roadwork projects. The MBTA offers hybrid meetings also.
In Mansfield, the hybrid meeting continues, but in some cases is waning in popularity.
“I think it has worked out fairly well,” select board Chairman Michael Trowbridge said. “It’s allowed one more additional way for citizens to participate and watch who may not have cable. I think the feedback has been positive if anything.”
Turnout for council meetings often continues to be sparse.
“Attendance has been very low pre-COVID times even when we met later than we currently do,” Trowbridge said. “We do now see a couple more people attending via online or phone.”
There are some drawbacks.
“It does take staff to control the meeting which if you add up all the meetings of the boards in town, it’s a great deal of time,” Trowbridge said. “As of now, it’s our intent to continue.”
The school side has seen inconsistent attendance at meetings.
“When we first set up remote meetings in 2020 our virtual attendance was extremely high” and “much higher than in-person meetings prior to COVID,” said Diane Nugent, administrative assistant for the school superintendent and school committee who manages the virtual part of meetings. “This slowly started to trickle down.”
At recent school board meetings, remote participation has ranged from nobody to four residents, Nugent said, adding that is also the range for in-person attendance. “Rarely does someone ask to speak virtually anymore.”
Local cable TV helps when residents are unable to attend a meeting in-person, school officials note.
“We are fortunate that cable access also films the School Committee meetings so viewers can watch them in real time and/or over the following days,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said via email. “With the Go To Webinar, we also have the ability to permit the public comment segment at the beginning of the meeting. Individuals can virtually raise their hands to let us know they would like to open their microphone to make a verbal comment.”
And Murphy is hearing parents want virtual meeting and event attendance options.
“During our district’s recent strategic planning sessions I heard directly from parents and guardians that the use of virtual meetings are desired for the ease of access, not just for School Committee meetings but for a variety of school events,” Murphy said. “After the pandemic, we had reduced the use of virtual parent/guardian meetings and moved back to fully in-person events, but with the comments my administrators and I have heard from individuals this past year, we are looking to diversify a bit more next year and will plan to provide some more opportunities for remote access.”
Attleboro has returned to mostly in-person meetings.
“Currently, the auditor along with the retirement board meet virtually. I know that the city solicitor and Police Officer Rich Berube were meeting here and doing court business virtually,” City Clerk Kate Jackson said. “The City Council holds their meetings in person. When we were meeting remotely, I liked it.”
School committee meetings have been solely in-person all year, Superintendent David Sawyer said.
North Attleboro’s town council has also returned to only in-person meetings.
“That was something we offered during COVID when everything was shut down. We aren’t doing remote meetings any longer,” Council President Justin Pare said in an email. “It was good we had the option, so we could continue to do the town’s important business and make sure, as elected representatives of the people, that we were still able to represent them during that time.
“The biggest issue, technically, was obviously people have spotty Internet/phone service sometimes so that was disruptive and actually hindered member participation at times.”
“During remote meetings, we hardly ever had anyone from the public attend,” he added. “More people come to the public meetings, but I wish there were more consistent public involvement and engagement.”
Town officials have taken steps to involve the public more by creating a new website, hiring a resident services coordinator, and getting a new electronic sign in front of town hall, he pointed out.
“We stream all our meetings on Facebook in addition to robust NorthTV coverage,” Pare said. “We even formed a committee specifically to try to address more attendance and participation at meetings. It’s a work in progress, but something we’ll continue to prioritize in the next two years.”
As for virtual meetings, “I pray we don’t ever find ourselves in a position where they are mandated again,” Pare said.
Most Norfolk meetings are either fully remote or a hybrid.
“Although born out of necessity, remote meetings have proved to be beneficial on a number of fronts,” select board member Kevin Kalkut said in an email. “Aside from the obvious benefits of expanded engagement with residents, it has also afforded a measure of flexibility for board/committee members to participate if they are otherwise unable to attend in-person.
“It’s difficult to say how the live attendance/total participation scales have shifted since implementation, but I can say that the accessibility enhancements have been appreciated by residents,. Feedback on these remote participation measures has been overwhelmingly positive.”
“As with any new practice, there were some challenges as we got up and running,” Kalkut said, mentioning “Zoom bombers,” technical issues, and instructional communication. “There was a bit of a learning curve to operating as efficiently as in-person meetings.”
However, he praises Norfolk Community TV for outfitting the main meeting room at Town Hall with cameras and other audio/video technology for hybrid operations as well as live-streaming to YouTube.
As a resident, Kalkut says he looks forward to “enhancing transparency and growing community engagement however we can.”
“Extending municipalities’ temporary ability to hold remote/hybrid meetings through March 2025 will hopefully give the legislature the time required to assess a more permanent option,” Kalkut said.
Norfolk school board meetings the past two years have been in-person, though some subcommittee meetings are held virtually, Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said.
Wrentham’s school committee has met mostly in-person the past two years, Superintendent Allan Cameron said.
For other town meetings, Wrentham has seen increased participation.
“Remote meetings have worked out great. We have seen more resident participation,” longtime select board member Joseph Botaish said via email. “It’s great to have residents calling in and the feedback has been great.”
“We are able to have participants who are important to the subject matter join us” who may not have been able to make an in-person meeting, preventing agenda items from being postponed, Botaish added. “We are seeing elected and appointed committee members joining us more frequently, which helps the town run more cohesively.
“To the best of my knowledge most meetings are remote. Any live meeting with advanced notice we can accommodate people to participate remotely,” Botaish said. “The plan is to stay remote.”
Common Cause, a public advocacy group, is pushing for a virtual meeting component to remain.
“Expanded access to the Open Meeting Law during the pandemic removed long-standing barriers to participation in municipal government and the hybrid format allowing for both in-person and virtual access should be here to stay,” said Geoff Foster, the executive director of Common Cause.
The group supports An Act To Modernize Participation In Public Meetings as well as the Legislature providing funding to towns and cities for technology.
“This is the right and resourceful time to make hybrid public meetings permanent and to support municipalities as they navigate a new normal,” Foster said.