ATTLEBORO — Local Democrats said Wednesday they have been told U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III will launch a primary challenge to fellow Democratic Sen. Ed Markey this weekend.
Kennedy campaign spokeswoman Emily Kaufman issued a statement saying, “Joe plans to make a campaign announcement Saturday morning in East Boston. He looks forward to speaking with folks then.” But three sources said he is running.
Another Democratic source, who asked for anonymity, said Kennedy, D-Brookline, will also hold a dinner with supporters Sunday in Attleboro.
The launch by Kennedy, 38, sets up a generational war with Markey, 73, but it will be a contest between two men who mostly agree on all the major issues.
It is also a match-up that local fans of Kennedy, who represents the Attleboro area, are excited about but party officials dread. They fear it will divide a party that should be focused on defeating Republicans.
Both men and their aides have been reaching out to local Democrats trying to win them over.
Before the news that Kennedy will announce his candidacy, Paul Jacques, head of the Attleboro firefighters union and a member of the state Democratic Party Committee, had said Kennedy didn’t have to ask him for help.
He said he went up to the congressman at the recent state party convention and pledged his support.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he has been approached by surrogates and told them he is staying neutral for now because he has great respect for both men and appreciates their past support of him.
Ellen Parker, a Democratic activist in Attleboro, said last week that a Markey aide approached her for support at the convention and a Kennedy campaign aide called her, but it was a personal call to check how she was doing after a car accident.
She said she is neutral.
Kennedy is in his fourth term in the House, where he has concentrated on gay rights, vocational and technical education, and social justice issues.
Markey, in his first term in the Senate after many years in the House, is one of the leading supporters of the so-called Green New Deal to combat climate change.
He has lined up early support from many party leaders who say they do not cherish an intra-party fight.
