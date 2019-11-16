ATTLEBORO — Local filmmakers are up for an award at the Boston Drone Film Festival this weekend.
The film, a 5-minute short called “Diesel,” was directed by Tyler Chauncy and produced by Renee Piana and Aaron Chauncy, all of Attleboro.
Michael Lasko of Seekonk was the drone pilot.
Lasko said 50 percent of the film had to be shot by a drone and could not exceed five minutes.
The film was nominated in the “Film Editing” category.
Lasko said the film is also among the contenders for the “Peoples Choice” award.
The festival has entries from throughout the world.
To watch “Diesel” go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=O97sNdXpSd0
And for more information about the festival go to https://www.bostondronefilmfestival.com/
The winners were to be announced Saturday night.
