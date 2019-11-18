ATTLEBORO — Local filmmakers won the Peoples Choice Award in the Boston Drone Film Festival over the weekend.
The film, a 5-minute short called "Diesel," was directed by Tyler Chauncy and produced by Renee Piana and Aaron Chauncy, all of Attleboro.
Michael Lasko of Seekonk was the drone pilot.
The film got more than 3,000 views, according to the BDFF website.
Rules for the festival limited the films to no more than 5 minutes, of which at least 2 minutes and 30 second had to be shot from a drone.
"Diesel" was also one of four nominations in the film editing category, but lost out to “Ice Ballet: Ilulissat, Greenland” by Anthanasia Lykoudi and Nestoras Kechagias.
The grand prize winner was “Suspended” by Jan Verhaeren in the sports category.
There were 13 categories in all and the winners were named Saturday night.
Submissions came from all over the world.
All of the films can be viewed at https://www.bostondronefilmfestival.com/nominees .
