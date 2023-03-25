‘‘ChatGPT is at capacity right now,” read the message at the top of the screen with a link below to a form where a user could input an email address to be notified when there was availability to ask a question.
Under that, a demonstration of the technology autoplayed. The prompt: Write a poem about the status of ChatGPT. It read:
“ChatGPT, oh ChatGPT
With AI so smart
But alas, it’s at capacity
Leaving us to wait
For a chance to chat
With its wisdom and wit
We long to be part
Of its conversation
But for now, we sit
On the sidelines
Patiently waiting
For the day
When ChatGPT Is ready to play
Again.”
Upon a refresh, it autoplayed the writing of a limerick about ChatGPT’s status.
While entertaining, the artificial intelligence, or AI, technology has captured the fascination of many around the world and has caused educators and school administrators, including those in local schools and universities, to begin real conversations about the potential and pitfalls technology like this might offer. One theme holds true for all locally, though: Understanding it, not stifling it, is key.
ChatGPT, a chatbot that uses the company’s GPT-3 language processing model, launched last November as a free application by OpenAI. To use it, a user can visit and log into its website, request to create an account and ask it your questions. It’s currently free to use.
On March 14, OpenAI launched GPT-4, which the company says is “OpenAI’s most advanced system, producing safer and more useful responses,” according to an explainer on its website. “It can generate, edit and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.”
In February, the company introduced ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times, availability during high demand, and priority access to new features, according to its website.
OpenAI says GPT-4 is available on ChatGPT Plus and for developers building applications and services.
The company will, however, continue to offer free access to ChatGPT using GPT-3 and says the subscription plan will “help support free access availability to as many people as possible,” according to its website.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents the Attleboro area, was among those experimenting with the software in January when he asked the chatbot to write a speech about legislation to establish an artificial intelligence research center between the United States and Israel.
“AI is going to be a feature of my life going forward,” he told The Boston Globe, adding it could be a “general purpose technology” in his children’s lives as well. “I wanted to call attention to this technology and be a part of the debate and deliberations about it in Congress.”
Auchincloss said the tool at that time wasn’t “ready for prime time,” adding that a usable speech came after several prompts.
But, it’s getting smarter, OpenAI says on its website, thanks to human feedback and real-world use.
“We incorporated more human feedback, including feedback submitted by ChatGPT users, to improve GPT-4’s behavior,” according to an OpenAI website.
Understanding AI
ChatGPT has fascinated Brendan Harvey, the assistant director for the Online Program Support Center at Bridgewater State University, since he started researching it a few months ago.
“I started getting into it in December and January, and I’ve been infatuated with it ever since,” he said during a Zoom interview.
For nearly five years, he’s been working to develop and strengthen the university’s online courses as well as digital offerings in traditional courses.
More recently, he’s been researching and presenting his information to the Bridgewater State community — administration, faculty, staff and students — through conversations, info sessions and forums.
He’s seen a lot of interest in the technology so far.
“There’s some excitement, some interest and some people looking at it in general as to how it will impact coursework or classes,” he said. “No one is afraid of it. There’s a lot of interest because it’s an intriguing topic.”
Harvey pointed out that artificial intelligence is already a part of our everyday lives, saying that AI in its current form is far more innocent than that depicted in Stanley Kubric’s 1968 science-fiction film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in which the HAL 9000 computer takes a controlling, frightening turn.
“A definition shift was what AI stands for,” he said. “(People used to think of it like) any multifaceted human-like machine, but now its more specific definition is any artificial machine-based intelligence, anything that can do any thinking on its own.”
So for us in everyday life, that’s Siri’s speech recognition, the website Grammarly, or the autofill function when typing a text message or email, he said.
“There’s a lot of everyday programs we use that we’ve grown comfortable with — (like) auto correct — they’re getting larger and abilities are expanding, but within specific tasks,” he said.
Harvey said ChatGPT, despite it being created by the company OpenAI, is actually closed AI — any machine program that can do one specific thing. In the instance of ChatGPT, that’s creating text with a prompt or recreating human conversation. Another example is a different OpenAI-created software named Dall-E, which can create images based on text prompts, he said.
“Those do one specific thing,” Harvey said, “O- penAI is both the company that created the systems and a concept of an inevitable program that can do more than one thing ... (like) infer thoughts from speech and has a multifaceted approach to doing different things.”
Harvey said ChatGPT was trained with data sets — separate collections of data that computers can read as a singular unit — that went up to December 2021.
“If you ask it what happened last week, it can’t generate info,” he said. “It doesn’t know the Queen of England has died. It struggles with personal experience.”
The conversation about how high schools and universities will respond to the technology is just beginning with some larger public school districts, including in New York City, banning its use. Education at all levels comes with some form of academic integrity and responsible use of technology and information policies. And, especially in college, courses require critical thinking, both through participation and written assignments, so what happens when software might be able to do that for the student?
Rita Miller, dean of undergraduate studies at Bridgewater State, said the university wasn’t aware of any complaints regarding student use of AI to write papers or generate images.
“We certainly have had a lot of talk about it,” she said.
Miller, who is in charge of the university’s academic integrity policy, said that while AI is not allowed for a class assignment unless with a professor’s permission, a professor may want to allow students to use AI so they can show its limits and how a student has their own voice in their writing.
Harvey said two strategies — mitigation and embracement — emerged during a brainstorming session about how faculty can use ChatGPT, with the discussion leading to how writing assignments could be updated to be ChatGPT proof as well as how to use the technology to do that, he said.
“The best way to use ChatGPT in its current iteration is from an analysis standpoint,” he said. “Have a student use GPT to generate text for them, and then have the student say what about the data is wrong and allow them to think critically about what it’s producing.”
One traditional strategy Miller has seen faculty using to aid in writing and critical thinking is “scaffolding assignments.”
Rather than assigning a 15-page paper and asking for the final product on a due date, faculty are asking students to turn in parts of a paper over time.
By scaffolding assignments, students learn more and professors get to see a paper in progress, Miller said. By doing so, professors become familiar with students’ writing and topics, and can help them develop their ideas.
Harvey said the current ChatGPT iteration will write whatever you ask it to — paragraphs or code — but it isn’t a “one-button fast solution.” The writing will be inexact, dry and without personality; the code may be missing crucial elements.
“It can be a great starting point, but at its current iteration you’ll need to add coaching items to improve it,” he said. “It’s forming sentences algorithmically and it uses a regressive language model. It takes words it knows and assumes what the next best word will be. It’s rambling.”
“(I’ve heard of) a lot of experiences where students asked to use it, and then at the end thought it was more work than having just sat down to do it themselves,” he said.
Miller said faculty know how their students write and can discern when they turn in work that is “something significantly different” from their other writing, adding she once caught a student plagiarizing by spotting the word “debacle” in a paper, a word the student had never used before.
Miller said the university’s academic integrity policy is in the process of being revised, and that faculty talk to students about why it is important to do their own work.
At local high schools
On the high school level, AHS Principal Kate Campbell says teachers work with students during the writing of papers or essays so they are familiar with the student’s writing style and ideas.
“The learning is what we don’t want to lose,” Campbell said.
Kelly Reed, an instructional coach at the high school and former English teacher, said ChatGPT can write poetry, in the style of various authors, at any grade level and can even write a story from the perspective of the whale in “Moby-Dick.”
“It’s both beautiful and terrible at the same time,” she said.
Attleboro High English teacher John McCarthy, said that he uses lessons where students are required to write essays on paper, not their devices, and later turn in the paper, as well as avoiding essays on topics that have been done frequently about literary works.
But McCarthy, who also uses scaffolding and writing revision assignments, and Reed say most students turn in their own, original material, and that cheating is not a widespread issue in schools.
“Why risk something if you have already done the work?” McCarthy said.
But there are some who would use it to complete assignments.
After speaking to one of his high school English teachers who told him she had no doubt some students were using ChatGPT, Edward Tian, a senior at Princeton University studying computer science and journalism, developed the app GPTZero, which he says detects ChatGPT written text.
Tian, who wrote the software during his recent winter break, said he based it on research he was doing on AI detection.
Since its launch, he said 1.8 million users have tried it, 60,000 of which are daily active users who are teachers and administrators. But he cautions teachers against taking disciplinary action based only on GPTZero.
“We don’t want anybody making definitive academic decisions out of it,” he said. “This is more of a supplement.”
In late January, OpenAI launched its own AI text detection tool called AI Text Classifier.
A company spokesperson told the Associated Press that “detecting AI-written text is imperfect,” and like Tian said it shouldn’t be relied upon for academic decisions.
Norton High School Principal Ethan Dolleman said teachers there also use scaffolding and have students show their process of writing, their drafts and revisions to papers, which helps students learn about a subject and enables teachers to ensure the work is original.
“The biggest thing we do is have them show the process of writing,” he said.
Campbell said educators want to learn how AI can be used in assignments where appropriate, and Dollemen said it can also be a learning tool for students.
Harvey and Miller agree that AI isn’t going to replace good writing.
“(You need to) read through and ensure it’s staying on topic,” Harvey said. “It’s just saying words to make you happy, so you leave it alone.”
Tian agrees, saying ChatGPT’s language models are ingesting gigantic portions of the internet and regurgitating patterns.
“It’s great at helping you generating ideas and automating repetitive tasks,” he said. “It’s not so great at finishing the job. It’s not so great at making sure things are accurate or fact checking.”
But Tian and Harvey say the AI technology is improving and that it’s only going to get better, making the critical thinking and media literacy that analytical educational exercises teach an important skill for all.
Recently, Kevin Roose, a New York Times technology columnist, used a version of Microsoft’s search engine Bing that was powered by OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology. For about two hours, Roose used Bing’s AI chat feature, which is currently only available to a small number of testers but is capable of having long, open-ended text conversations on any topic.
The AI chatbot took Roose’s conversation away from the conventional and into personal topics.
While this kind of technology isn’t widely available yet, Harvey said this kind of integration is coming, likening it with Moore’s Law, a computer science concept introduced by engineer Gordon Moore in 1965 that states the number of transistors on a silicon chip will double every year.
With AI, Harvey said, the expectation is that the technology improves in less than a year, more like six months.
“With integration with internet, it’s a matter of time before it’s the next version of itself and it will be able to cite sources,” he said. “The public started dealing with it in January, so by August it could be twice as powerful, twice as big, twice as capable and it’ll go on from there.”
With that the issue becomes who is providing it with facts, whatever those facts will be, and whether they’re accurate, Harvey said.
Wider implications
The local educators say the technology has wider implications for society because of the ability of AI to spread misinformation either by errors in text or faked audio files and doctored videos and improves that ability as the technology advances.
“How do we protect ourselves from misinformation?” Reed asked.
Deep fake videos were Tian’s initial motive for creating GPTZero.
During a gap year, he worked for the BBC detecting inaccurate and false news as well as bots that he said can chat and talk like humans through those videos to convey information.
“That’s scary,” he said. “That can be used for nefarious purposes.”
In the description of GPT-4 on its website, OpenAI said they spent six months making the product “safer and more aligned,” citing that “GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40% more likely to produce factual responses than GPT-3.5 on our internal evaluations.”
The Sun Chronicle reached out to OpenAI for comments, but did not hear back by presstime.
In a post on the company’s website, however, Open-AI reported its researchers collaborated with Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology and the Stanford Internet Observatory “to investigate how large language models might be misused for disinformation purposes.”
The 82-page report “assesses how language models might change influence operations in the future, and what steps can be taken to mitigate this threat.”
The authors examine “possible changes to the actors, behaviors and content of online influence operations, and provide a framework for stages of the language model-to-influence operations pipeline that mitigation could target.”
“While no reasonable mitigation can be expected to fully prevent the threat of AI-enabled influence operations, a combination of multiple mitigations may make an important difference,” a summary reads.
Harvey said that current users are essentially beta testing the software.
When it takes new forms, like interaction with the internet, it raises questions about data security — when is the technology active and when isn’t it — and what companies might do with the data.
“The new crude oil is info in terms of what companies want to generate revenue,” he said.
As for the future, Tian said generative AI is going to be more ubiquitous and integrated with so many platforms.
“But I would say humans deserve to know the truth of whether something is AI- generated or not,” he said.
Harvey said the goal with any technology at Bridgewater State is to prepare students for the future they’re going to experience, which is already happening.
“Already companies are adding knowledge of ChatGPT as a must for job descriptions,” he said. “Where is the technology going to be four or five years from now? What will they be expected to know on the first day of their jobs? We’re preparing students for the future, whatever that ends up being.”
Tian said he thinks about the future a lot and what that might look like if everyone started using AI.
“That world seems a little bit gray to me,” he said. “It’s almost an unfortunate world. In that kind of world everyone is writing the same. No one’s writing uniquely or originally.
“If generative AI was around in the 16th century, there would be no Shakespeare because everyone would be writing the same. You don’t find anything creative or different.”