This election year across America the term “battleground state” is taking on a new and sometimes literal meaning.
Election deniers running for office, voters questioning the integrity of the process and polling workers quitting in the face of waves of abuse have put a combative edge on this year’s midterm campaigns.
But as local election officials in The Sun Chronicle area prepare for one of the most complicated state ballots in recent memory, they say they are ready, as are a steady corps of volunteers. “They are troopers,” one town clerk said.
As these “foot soldiers of democracy,” as some news reports have described them, dig in for another night in the trenches on Nov. 8 they say they are prepared for whatever the night brings.
Nationwide, more than 100 lawsuits have been filed so far this year around the Nov. 8 elections, the Associated Press reported this week.
The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers, according to the AP.
The cases likely preview a potentially contentious post-election period and the strategy stems partly from the failure of Donald Trump and his allies to prevail in overturning the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.
The former president’s persistent falsehoods about losing the 2020 election and associated conspiracy theories have prompted new laws in several Republican-led states and sowed distrust of voting machines. They have led conservative groups sympathetic to Trump’s claims to challenge voters’ registration status and recruit observers and workers for polling places.
Election conspiracy theorists are running for Congress, governor and secretary of state positions that oversee elections in state after state around the country. But an unknown number also are running for one of the 10,000 positions nationwide that administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results.
And these election doubters are not only in solidly red states.
Rayla Campbell, the Republican candidate for Massachusetts’ secretary of state, is a dedicated election denier. In December 2020, according to CNN, after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory Campbell continued to support Trump’s efforts to overturn the outcome. She repeated those clams at the state Republican convention in May 2022 at which she was nominated. If she ousts Democrat William Galvin — a longshot, according to recent polling — Campbell would become Massachusetts’ chief election officer.
Goeff Diehl, the former state representative who is the GOP candidate for governor of Massachusetts, says he accepts that Biden won the 2020 presidential election, but has repeatedly said in interviews that vote was “rigged” against Trump.
It’s an atmosphere, election officials around the country have said, that has led to mistrust of — and sometimes downright hostility toward — poll workers.
According to a recent series in the Boston Globe, that’s led to an exodus of workers since the 2020 election in some key states.
The Globe reported a turnover rate among election officials between 26.5% in Michigan and 58.6% in Utah. Massachusetts is not immune there either. The Globe found that 92 of 351 city and town clerks and election commissioners — 26.2% — have left their posts over the past two years.
That could mean fewer experienced workers at the polls just when election deniers are looking to seize on any real or perceived errors, experts say.
Locally, however, the people who run elections have — for the most part — been in office for years if not decades. They say they can count on dedicated workers, many of whom come aboard year after year, to handle early voting, mail-in ballots and whatever the voters throw at them on Election Day.
Officials also say they are not planning on any extraordinary security measures. There are always local police details to ensure candidates and supporters follow the rules on how close they can stand to the polls and keeping order at polling stations, as well as directing traffic.
“At the polls there is a detail police officer to keep order and we are confident in the Attleboro Police Department to keep elections safe,” Leslie M. Veiga, elections office administrator, wrote in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
In Attleboro, an election commission oversees local voting in the city’s six wards.
“We are very fortunate in Attleboro as far as poll workers are concerned,” Veiga wrote in an email response to a question from The Sun Chronicle. “In January we placed a flyer with the mailing of the census asking people who were interested to complete an application. We got an overwhelming response.” A majority of those who signed up have worked past elections, she wrote.
According to Veiga, there’s no reason to worry they’ll be shorthanded this year.
“We presently have over 150 people on a wait list,” she wrote. Added to this is the fact that the Election Commission voted to not use an “out table,” as allowed by state law, “so voters do not have to check out after casting their ballots on Election Day.”
“This resulted in less workers needed,” Veiga wrote.
Patricia Dolan, the veteran election coordinator for North Attleboro’s election commissioners, said in a recent interview that a state election is always “an all hands on deck operation.”
For a statewide election, she usually takes on an extra 50 people to work the polls at North Attleboro High School. Sometimes, she said, people will just stop by the elections office in town hall.
“I don’t believe we are going to have a problem this year,” she said.
Foxboro Town Clerk Robert E. Cutler Jr., who oversees elections in that town, has been in office 14 years. He’s also the current president of the state’s town clerks association so he can speak with some expertise on local voting. He’s not seeing any exodus of local poll workers.
“We are not having that issue,” he said in an interview. Instead, he said, “we have a fairly stable group of workers” from year to year.
He has an additional four to five workers for early voting, a few more to handle mail-in ballots and will field an additional 35 to 40 workers on Election Day.
It’s an unusually crowded ballot this year, with all the state’s constitutional officers from governor on down in races, along with most state legislators and four controversial referenda questions.
“There’s always a bit of confusion, he said. “People are not fully cognizant of what’s going on.”
But that hasn’t translated into hostility towards election workers, he said. “There’s nothing that stands out as an issue.”
Not that local officials are immune to some of the turmoil roiling election offices around the country.
Earlier this month, some told The Sun Chronicle that they’ve been bombarded with questions and public records requests from out of state, demanding a variety of election records, some of which local officials don’t actually maintain.
Dolan, in North Attleboro, said she tries to respond to all the requests, including those for large volumes of paper results. “I tell them, ‘OK, if you want to pay 5 cents a page.’ So far, no one has taken me up on it,” she said.
Lucia Longhurst, town clerk in Norton, and her staff have fielded their share of odd requests for voting machine records.
“They think that we are online and we are not,” she said. “We are not on Wifi at all with our machines.”
Longhurst, who has been in office for the past 6 1/2 years, like other area officials relies on a veteran crew for Election Day. And while some have mentioned news reports of workers being harassed, it hasn’t deterred them.
“They are troopers,” Longhurst said in a phone interview. “All is well on this side so far.”
She will have three to five people working on early and mail-in voting and then another 25 on Election Day, although Nov. 8’s turnout may be affected by the number of early voters.
“We mailed out 3,500 early vote ballots. As of Wednesday we got back almost 900,” Longhurst said. “Based on what we have got now, I think it’s going to be a busy week.”