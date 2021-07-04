Jerry Cibley worked hard to get a law passed to make it illegal for drivers to use a hand-held cellphone.
The former Foxboro man made it his mission to pass the law when his 18-year-old son Jordan died in a 2007 car crash while talking to him driving while on a cellphone.
When the law went into effect at the end of February last year, Cibley joined Foxboro police on car stops. He showed drivers his son’s photograph and explained he didn’t want them to endure the pain he suffered.
That’s why he is disappointed in the number of citations issued by police in the area and across the state.
Statistics released last month by the Registry of Motor Vehicles show 53,638 motor vehicle citations were issued for distracted driving, which includes 40,181 written warnings.
In the Attleboro area, Foxboro police issued the most with 264 and Plainville had only four.
Attleboro police issued 24; North Attleboro, 34; Seekonk, 101; Mansfield, 104; Rehoboth, 25; Norton, 9; Plainville, 4; Wrentham, 73 and Norfolk, 83.
The registry did not break down citations which included a fine and the number of written warnings. The figures also do not include citations written by state police.
“I’m astonished at the low number of citations. That’s abysmal,” said Cibley, who operates a website devoted to distracted driving called hangupdrive.com.
“It’s a little disheartening because we worked so hard to get the legislation passed,” Cibley said. “We need more cooperation from law enforcement.
Cibley said he realizes that police are busy and that the pandemic initially cut down on traffic.
But he said police need to do more to enforce the law and pointed out the revenue more enforcement could generate.
The penalties range from a $100 fine for the first offense to $500 for a third, with a requirement that drivers take a safety course.
But more importantly, Cibley said, enforcing the law will make the roads safer.
“It’s only going to save lives. There’s no downside,” Cibley said.
Traffic stops during pandemic
Some area police chiefs said the state of emergency Gov. Charlie Baker enacted during the pandemic sharply cut down on traffic, as people were told to stay home, reducing the numbers of all traffic tickets.
In addition, they said, police who sometimes had to depend on donations of hand sanitizer and face masks did not pull over as many drivers to reduce potential COVID-19 transmission.
Also, some police officers were sidelined and had to go into isolation after contracting COVID. Five police officers in Massachusetts died of COVID-19, including a Norton detective, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police.
“During COVID we were encouraged not to make routine traffic stops to cut down on transmissions. The COVID year was kind of the year of nothing,” Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
Now that the state is mostly vaccinated and returning to normal, McGrath predicted the number of traffic citations, including for distracted driving, will go up.
In Plainville, a town that has cut public safety and municipal positions due to financial problems, two police officers were out with COVID-19, leaving the department short staffed, according to acting Plainville Police Chief Jim Floyd. Officers have to attend to other emergency calls before they can conduct traffic enforcement, he said.
“We’re trying to do traffic enforcement as best we can. It’s tough to do traffic enforcement with little resources,” Floyd said. “Officer safety has to come first. We need them out there.”
Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella said the “law of averages would suggest a higher number of recorded violations if more people had been on the road.”
Isabella also said more people are aware of the dangers of distracted driving and carphone technology has improved significantly, leading to less people texting while on the road.
“I think it is a very important law for overall driver safety considering the dangers associated with distracted driving and hope to see continued informational and enforcement campaigns regarding awareness of the dangers of distracted driving,” Isabella said in an email.
Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace said officers make every effort to enforce the hands-free law in addition to other traffic violations.
He agrees with Isabella that carphone technology is improving and will make roads safer.
With more improvements in the future, Grace said, hopefully driving and holding a cellphone “will be a thing of the past.”
Explaining the nine citations issued in Norton, Police Chief Brian Clark said officers were issuing warnings to drivers and were wary of close encounters during the height of COVID.
“We do not issue citations after every car we stop. We also use it for educational purposes,” Clark said.
The police department also did not receive state grant money devoted to additional enforcement of the law, according to Clark.
