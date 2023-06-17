Father’s Day. It’s a day when dads get greeting cards, perhaps a meal out in a favorite restaurant or a cookout, and some presents from their children and wife.

For many, it’s a day to relax and spend time with their families or doing an activity there may not be a lot of extra time for normally.

Richard Timm
Jack Wilson was a career military man in the U.S. Air Force, which kept him and his family moving all over the world. He described his two daughters as those who like to participate in anything that came along. “I just enjoyed raising them,” he said. “They were good girls.”
William Read, interviewed at The Residence at Great Woods in Norton, with his dog Popeye, recalled the summer trips to New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont he took with his family when his three sons were young.
Maurice Contee, interviewed at The Branches in North Attleboro, said the hardest part about being a father to his three sons was the need to be there for them, but he always managed to do it, he said. “I didn’t miss very many games,” he said. “I was always able to make time for them and their occasions. I was proud to be their father.”
Robert McCormick, interviewed at The Branches in North Attleboro, raised three sons in Sharon who he said were virtually trouble free. He’s still close with his sons. “In July, we’re going to Maine and rent a house on a lake and spend the week fishing,” he said.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.