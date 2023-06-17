Father’s Day. It’s a day when dads get greeting cards, perhaps a meal out in a favorite restaurant or a cookout, and some presents from their children and wife.
For many, it’s a day to relax and spend time with their families or doing an activity there may not be a lot of extra time for normally.
In the United States, Father’s Day became an officially recognized federal holiday in 1972 by President Richard Nixon after attempts by previous administrations. It began, of course, decades before in the early 20th century. The Old Farmers Almanac says the first known Father’s Day service took place in West Virginia in 1908. In June 1910, it continues, Sonora Smart Dodd convinced Spokane city ministers to mark the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day.
For many, fatherhood is a journey with a child’s birth bringing a change to their worlds, unlike anything they’ve experienced prior to that moment. For all, the years following bring a roller coaster of ups, downs and everything in between. Physical, emotional, spiritual and financial support are often all a part of the job.
The Sun Chronicle asked local older fathers to reflect on their experiences and journeys through fatherhood.
Their stories start on page A2.
Richard Timm, 97Richard Timm is 97, and he’s had a lot of these holidays.
He worked at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, Maryland, for 39 years while the children he had with his wife Rosabelle grew up.
There were three, Jeffrey, Richard and Janis.
He wife has passed and it’s a big loss for Timm.
“I miss her dearly,” he said.
After retirement from the steel company, he moved to Florida, but after his wife died, his children wanted him to move back to New England and that’s what he did.
“I was 95 or 96 so anything could happen,” said Timm, who’s sharp as a tack and completely mobile.
So now he resides in The Residences at Great Woods in Norton and is happy there.
“We were a pretty close family,” he said. “We’d celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and birthdays.”
“We usually went to dinner on Father’s Day, but there were not a lot of elaborate presents given,” he said. “But we enjoyed each other’s company.”
And there were of course cards expressing love for their dad.
Timm said his wife saved all the sentimental stuff as part of the family history.
He was born in 1926, so he was a part of World War II and thankfully made it through.
Timm served on a gasoline tanker in the South Pacific that transferred fuel from the larger tankers and brought it to shore to keep the Army rolling.
After he got out of the Navy, he enrolled in Johns Hopkins University and spent nine years in night school to get degree in chemical engineering to continue his work at Bethlehem Steel.
Timm said he always pushed education on his children, and they became successful.
Two earned doctoral degrees.
Jeffrey teaches ethics at Wheaton College in Norton and Janis teaches art at a college in New York.
“I’m very proud of my children,” he said.
He has seven granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
“I loved my kids,” Timm said. “They were always obedient, and I never had a problem with them.”
Jack Wilson, 95Jack Wilson, 95, was a career military man in the U.S. Air Force, which kept him and his family moving all over the world.
He lived in Azores, Spain, Thailand and several states including Florida, Oregon, California, Alaska and Oklahoma. He now lives at The Residences at Great Woods in Norton.
Wilson met his wife Sue in Enid, Oklahoma, during flight school where he learned to fly B-25 bombers, B-29 bombers and C-47s, cargo planes also known as “Gooney Birds” for their resemblance to an albatross.
In 1966-1967, he flew 35 combat sorties from Thailand into Vietnam delivering supplies and troops.
He made it home from Vietnam in one piece and had two girls with Sue, Mary Lisa and Ann.
They, of course, accompanied him wherever his assignments took him.
Wilson described his daughters as those who like to participate in anything that came along.
For example, they both learned to ski.
“I just enjoyed raising them,” he said. “They were good girls.”
Father’s Day was celebrated with a dinner.
“We had cards and the gifts they gave me were themselves,” he said. “They were good kids, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
He doesn’t remember any other gifts.
Ann lives in Mansfield and she has a daughter Sarah and will celebrate Father’s Day with her dad.
Mary Lisa lives in the Bronx, N.Y., so a phone call is expected.
She has two boys and a girl, Noah, Jessie and Cory.
Wilson said “no great-grandchildren yet.”
William Read, 78William Read is 78. During the interview at The Residences at Great Woods in Norton a small dog named Popeye snuggled in his lap, which he kept petting partly due to his Parkinson’s Disease. Popeye is so named because he lost an eye somewhere along the line.
Read is the age of most Vietnam veterans, but he joined the National Guard and served six years at home.
“I didn’t like the war,” he said. “I was more of a dove. When my friends came home from Vietnam they were a mess, psychologically and physically.”
He started a business in Hingham named Read Sand and Gravel and kept it for 30 years, selling it 10 years ago to retire.
He was married to his wife Kathryn for 43 years. She passed away about five years ago.
Together they had three sons, Michael, Christopher and Jeffrey.
“They were good kids,” Read said. “But we did have our differences.”
In their younger years, they’d take summer trips to New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
Christopher lives nearby and will celebrate Father’s Day with his dad.
Michael and Christopher live in South Carolina, so a phone call is expected from them.
All in all, Read has a total of 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Too many to name here, but his gene pool has spread far and wide.
Kathryn always celebrated Father’s Day, he said.
“We’d have a meal with cake and ice cream for dessert,” Read said. Gifts were given as well.
One in particular he remembers.
“One year, she gave me a pair of boots I wanted,” he said.
He ended the interview with a salute to the Vietnam vets who never made it home and could never celebrate Father’s Day.
“I give a salute to those boys in that war — Vietnam,” he said.
Maurice Contee, 88Maurice Contee, 88, lived in Foxboro for 60 years before moving to The Branches in North Attleboro two years ago.
His wife Bernice died two years ago after 60 years of marriage which produced three sons, Maurice, 58, Scott, 56, and Jason, 52.
Contee said the hardest part about being a father was the need to be there for them, but he always managed to do it, he said.
“I didn’t miss very many games,” he said. “I was always able to make time for them and their occasions. I was proud to be their father.”
It wasn’t always easy.
“With three sons, things don’t always go perfectly,” Contee said.
And he sacrificed his own schedule to make way for theirs.
“We had to make adaptations for their particular schedules,” he said.
And there were teacher conferences, which could throw a wrench into the timetable.
He said his third son is disabled, but it has made him a better father.
“It made me understand how difficult it is to be a human being,” he said. “We don’t often understand how many blessings we have.”
Contee’s wife had a master’s degree in social work, and he had one in business administration after studying engineering at Northeastern University in Boston.
He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers.
Bernice Contee worked in the Foxboro school system for 20 years, and all three sons graduated from Foxboro High School.
They would always have a Father’s Day celebration.
His dad days were a blessing.
“I was happy to be a dad,” he said. “I enjoyed the experience. I believe my Christian faith allowed me to be the best parent I could be.”
But there is a hole in his life.
“My wife was a beautiful person, beloved by me,” Contee said. “I miss her dearly.”
“We always had some type of Father’s Day party,” Contee said. “We had a cookout, we always had cards and they always gave me something I could use.”
However, there were few ties, he said.
Robert McCormack, 81Robert McCormack, 81, lived with his son in Mansfield for two years before he moved into The Branches in North Attleboro.
Prior to that, he lived in Florida for six years after he sold a motel he owned in Twin Mountain, N.H. He says he got an “offer he could not refuse.”
He and his wife Earlinda had been in the hotel business most of their lives, working at places like the Holiday Inn and Days Inn.
They lived in Sharon where they raised their three sons, who he said were virtually trouble free.
“There was no fighting, no drugs, no alcohol and they went to church every Sunday,” he said. “Everyone said what good boys they were.”
Their names are Jim, 49, Andy, 46, and Robert Jr., 44. They all graduated from Sharon High School, and they all live nearby in the towns of Norwood, Wrentham and Mansfield.
When the brothers reached adulthood, they formed a heating and air conditioning company. Later, Andy left to become a building inspector.
After the sale of his hotel, McCormack built a house in Maine, but soon wanted to move to Florida, which he did. But Earlinda did not, preferring to stay in New England with her boys.
But McCormack soon moved back to New England and has been living at The Branches for two months.
In the days when the kids were growing up, Father’s Day was celebrated.
“Usually they’d give me gift cards,” McCormack said. “And my wife would make a big dinner.”
And he’s still close with his sons.
“In July, we’re going to Maine and rent a house on a lake and spend the week fishing,” he said.
In his earlier days, he spent a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-1967
He was a 2nd lieutenant the Air Force and was a weapons controller at radar.
McCormack’s job was to sit on a mountaintop and identify whether airplanes coming in were hostile or friendly.
He was promoted to captain in 1968 and was awarded a Bronze Star for “doing a good job,” he said.
So now he’s at rest.
“I’m glad I’m healthy at 81,” he said. “The food here is very good. It’s a good place to be.”