The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade may have written a legal end to a half-century of litigation over whether abortion is a constitutional right. But it has done little to bridge the division of public opinion about if or when a woman has the right to terminate a pregnancy.
And views on the highly charged topic are as sharply split in the Attleboro area as they are in the rest of the country.
“...We are fundamentally seeing a clash of two worldviews,” said the Rev. Paul Wanamaker in an email response to a question from The Sun Chronicle. “This clash centers around the question of who decides what’s morally right and wrong. Is it the ever changing opinion of man as evidenced by recent Gallup polling? Or is it God?”
To Wanamaker, 71, a Norton resident who is pastor of the Evangelical Congregational Church in Easton, and who has written frequently in The Sun Chronicle condemning abortion, the answer leaves no room for doubt.
But for Laurie Jenkins of Foxboro, who has also written about the topic in the past, there is also a stark choice involved.
“Women’s rights have taken a giant step backward today,” Jenkins, 57, a worker at the Mansfield Public Library, wrote in an email. While she says she is neither for nor against abortion and is the mother of an adopted child, she adds, “We have had to fight for the right to vote, work, equal pay, (the list goes on and on), and now we again have to fight for the right to be able to choose what to with our bodies.“
Seth Diamand, 61, a retired educator who lives in North Attleboro and has also been a frequent commenter on the issue, said he was “not surprised but disappointed” by the ruling.
“I guess I would put it in the frame of reference of the Supreme Court making decisions not rooted in reality,” he said. He cited the justices recently appointed to the high court who said Roe v. Wade was “settled law,” although he added, “I’m not sure anyone believed them.”
In the 6-3 decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson released Friday morning, the nation’s highest court stripped away the constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.
The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.
Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong and had to be overturned.
Both sides predicted the fight over abortion would continue, in state capitals, in Washington and at the ballot box. Justice Clarence Thomas, part of Friday’s majority, urged colleagues to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.
Mansfield rally
At a rally held on Mansfield’s North Common Friday night, some 20 people held signs to protest the decision. As cars passed, honking support, some of the crowd spoke to a reporter.
Democratic state representative candidate Brendan Roche, one of the organizers, said, “Even though we knew the news today was coming, it still was so angering. It just shows how currently the majority of the Supreme Court is so disconnected from reality.”
Roche, 29, added, “I wanted to show the town and community today that we support them. Mansfield and this region within The Sun Chronicle, has been viewed as a more conservative, Republican area where people don’t support those ideals, but I’ve lived here my whole life, and I think it is incredibly important to stand here and show that we support those who need these rights and that they are not alone.”
Christina Lydon, 18, of Mansfield said she was at the rally because she worried about rights being at risk.
“We’ve seen our country going backwards exponentially for the past four years, I mean even just since the Reagan presidency we really have gone backwards and it’s very alarming. I think to just sit here in silence, I mean it really is a crime against humanity. If you aren’t using your voice you’re only aiding the people on the opposing side.”
For Attleboro resident Delaney Bostick, 17, “the right to an abortion is an essential human right, that should be granted to everybody. The right to your own body is something that should not be questioned, especially by men who don’t even understand the basic bodily autonomy. It really just disgusts me.”
She said she attended the rally because she was angry. “From school shootings, to seeing my fellow Black community being destroyed by all the police brutality and discrimination, I am disgusted by this country more and more every day,” she said.
White House statement
In a statement from the White House Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he will do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned.
Biden decried the “extreme” court’s ruling, saying politicians should not be allowed to interfere with a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor.
He pleaded with abortion supporters to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.
Biden said: “You can have the final word. This is not over.”
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will work to protect and advance reproductive freedom.
Merrick said in a statement that the agency would protect providers and those seeking abortions in states where it is legal. He also said he would stand by the approved use by the Food and Drug Administration of the drug mifepristone for medication abortions.
In Massachusetts
Abortion in Massachusetts and the rest of New England remains legal. In Massachusetts, abortion is legal through 24 weeks of pregnancy, under state law.
Most Democratic politicians in Massachusetts condemned the ruling. U.S. Rep Jake Auchincloss, whose congressional district covers the Attleboro area, issued a video statement, saying, “At the federal level, we are also working to protect access to abortion medication. But what we really need is for the Senate to step up and follow the House’s lead in making Roe the law of the land.”
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, said the “decision is a disaster of epic proportions that deeply stains our nation’s history and jurisprudence.”
Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl and lieutenant governor candidate Leah Allen, however, hailed the ruling: “We both believe in protecting innocent life wherever possible, and we support the Court’s decision for its proper interpretation of our Constitution, which takes the question of abortion and places it in the province of the states, where it belongs.”
Shortly after the ruling was announced Friday morning, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order designed to protect providers who help out-of-state patients.
The order prohibits state agencies from assisting another state’s investigation into a person or business for receiving or delivering reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.
The order also protects Massachusetts providers who deliver reproductive health care services from losing their professional licenses or receiving other professional discipline based on potential out-of-state charges.
Under the executive order, the state will not cooperate with extradition requests from other states pursuing criminal charges against individuals who received, assisted with, or performed reproductive health services that are legal in Massachusetts.
“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, it is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth,” Baker, a Republican, said in a written statement.
That will come as a relief to Four Women Health Services, an Attleboro clinic that provides abortion services. No spokesperson was available Friday to discuss what the high court’s decision might mean to the clinic. But last month, responding to the earlier leak of a draft of the ruling, Dr. Marcus Gordon, clinical director at Four Women, warned that the overturning of 1973’s Roe v. Wade decision could lead to a law banning the procedure on a national level.
“What’s going to be crucial is what happens at the ballot box,” he said. “If the Republicans were to have the House and the Senate and the presidency, I suspect we would not have abortion in any state.”
Laurie Sawyer, 50, who chairs the Attleboro Council on Human rights, organized a “Bans off our Bodies” rally in May after the court’s Roe decision was leaked. She is also concerned that other rights may be in peril.
“Removing this access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare is an attack on women’s fundamental rights,” she wrote in an email. “In light of this, I do not pretend to think that other fundamental rights are safe such as the right for same gender marriage equality and the right to contraception. Removing these civil, human rights are forcing the religious beliefs of those in power and causing an overreach of the government.”
Attleboro Women’s Health Center, located next door to Four Women Health Services on Emory Street, says it provides pregnancy counseling but has been linked to a right-to-life group with which it shares an address. Its website states it does not perform abortions or abortion referrals. The center was closed Friday and a phone message left by The Sun Chronicle was not returned.
The anti-abortion group that shares the Emory Street address, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, describes itself as a “Christian pro-life ministry.” Last month it referred questions about the leaked draft to the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.
Friday however, the local center issued a statement welcoming the court’s ruling.
“We applaud the U.S. Supreme Court Justices for taking such an important stand for life of the unborn by eliminating the federal right to abortion and returning the decision to the States. After almost 50 years and over 64 million babies killed by abortion, this ruling will help protect the lives of the most vulnerable in our country,” said Darlene Howard, executive director of the center.
“We will continue to come alongside women who struggle with an unplanned pregnancy and support them at a very difficult time in their lives,” the statement said.
Howard said some so-called “crisis pregnancy centers” like hers around the country have been attacked since the draft court decision was leaked in early May, although there have been no reported attacks locally.
Gordon, the medical director at Four Women’s Health for 14 years, said the practice has been a regular target of anti-abortion protesters who gather across the street at Angel Memorial Park on the days abortions are performed, although most procedures are now “medical abortions” using medications.
Wanamaker has been one of those protesters.
“When I stand peaceably with others outside the Attleboro abortion clinic, we are often confronted by angry passersby with the ‘finger’ and loud verbal obscenities. There have even been a couple of physical attacks a well. Violent attacks and threats have already been made against pro-life counseling centers with more promised to come if Roe is overturned,” he wrote.
“I believe that anger comes from their being confronted with what their conscience is telling them, that abortion is morally wrong. And it will always be morally wrong, no matter what the Supreme Court rules,” he wrote.
At last some people of faith hold out the hope that the overturning of Roe v. Wade may lead, not to more anger, but to some introspection.
The Rev. Rodney Thibault points out the “official teaching of the Catholic Church is that we respect life from the moment of conception until natural death. That means we oppose abortion and euthanasia and (support) all other pro-life issues such as immigration rights.”
Thibault, pastor of Transfiguration of Our Lord Parish in North Attleboro, in an email responding to the earlier leaked decision, wrote, “Whatever the outcome I just pray that every citizen in the United States of America will uphold all human life and see the inherent dignity we each possess as made/fashioned in the image and likeness of God.”
He hopes to see a renewed focus on what unites us rather than divides us.
“A bit more kindness in our world and in our community can go a long way and in doing so we will begin to respect each other in a holier and healthier manner,” he said.
Jenkins, the Foxboro resident, is not sure that kind of reconciliation is possible.
“The worst part of this ruling is who it will affect the most,” she wrote. “There are many women, those living in remote areas and are barely making ends meet, who will not have the means to travel to states where they would be able to obtain an abortion. This will only place more hardship on these women, and it could possibly cause them to put themselves in dangerous situations, and that is heartbreaking.”
She added, “While many think this ruling will save the lives of what they call the ‘unborn,” I disagree. I think it will take more lives as women will seek out new and possibly dangerous ways to get an abortion. This ruling will not stop abortion, it will just make it more difficult and possibly more fatal for women.”
Jenkins said men will never be able to grasp what an unwanted pregnancy means.
“I wish just one of these men, and some women, who pushed for this overturning of Roe v. Wade, had to sit down with a young girl who has been brutally sexually assaulted and has become pregnant.”
Wanamaker, also thinks it’s unlikely the court ruling will mean an end to conflict.
“As such, this clash of worldviews will just continue. It didn’t end well for those who defied God prior to the flood in Noah’s day.” Quoting the New Testament’s Second Epistle of Peter, he notes that God “is long-suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.”
(Material from the Associated Press was used in this story. Sun Chronicle correspondent Hannah Freshman contributed to this story.)