Gary Russell remembers when Norton Reservoir used to freeze over regularly in the winter and the water body would be packed with people ice fishing.
That certainly hasn’t been the case with this winter.
“The last three-plus years there’s been a lack of ice,” said Russell, who grew up on the reservoir.
“It’s not like the old days,” he said. “We would ice fish all the time. Years ago there used to be ice fishing tournaments. You don’t see that anymore.”
Russell is the manager of the Produce Barn on Mansfield Avenue (Route 140), which sits adjacent to the reservoir.
And as luck would have it, the store this winter began stocking up on ice fishing gear to sell for the first time.
“We haven’t sold too much of it yet,” Russell said. “In the summer, we started selling fresh bait and tackle and were hoping to have a good winter.”
However, “As soon as we get ice for a day or two, it warms or rains and it goes away,” he said.
Besides ice fishing, there has been something else clearly missing this winter season: ice skating on area frozen waterways.
Russell did observe a neighbor and daughter out on the reservoir skating near shore behind the store, but just one day this winter.
Doubly frustrating for skaters and those who enjoy winter fishing is that not much snow has fallen this year. It’s snow they would have had to clear off the ponds and lakes before lacing on the skates and dropping the fishing lines — if the waterways had iced over.
This year saw one of the warmest Januarys on record. The average daily low was 30, well above the typical 19, the Attleboro Water Department reported.
In fact, the lowest temp for the month didn’t even hit the average low, coming in at 22. The average daily high was 44, also well above the typical 36, water department records show. The highest temp was 57.
Over at Norton Kayak Company on Mansfield Avenue and the Norton Reservoir, business is also off due to the weather.
“It been a weird winter,” operations manager Dave Lennon said. “Some disappointed customers wanted to go ice fishing. Personally, I love getting out on the reservoir as well just to skate and fish.”
Although mostly a seasonal warm weather business, Norton Kayak offers ice fishing programs.
“Unfortunately, we have not had any ice,” Lennon said. “Just once in the last 5 to 6 years has Norton (Reservoir) totally froze to be able to skate and ice fish.”
Lennon said he moved to Norton in 1991 and can remember ice every year on the reservoir during the 1990s thru 2010.
“We have canceled a bunch of ice fishing programs the past few years. Hopefully, it’s just weather cycle and not something that will continue,” Lennon said. “Lots of residents use Norton Reservoir for recreation all year. When there is ice, there are a ton of people out there.”
This is the first year Seekonk has had an outdoor rink set up beside town hall, but the lack of cold temperatures doesn’t pose a problem.
“The outdoor rink does not get flooded by us. It is a synthetic material that does not need to be flooded,” said Erica Harris-Grimes, Parks and Recreation coordinator.
“The use has been great,” she said. “We are encouraged by the numbers we see out there.”
The rink opened in December and is only open during daytime hours.
“I have seen a group of teens/younger adults playing who play hockey and younger children,” said Kristen L’Heureux, administrative assistant in the town administrator/selectmen’s office.
Patriot Place has had a popular outdoor rink in recent years but not this year. However, the rink’s absence has nothing to do with the weather.
“Construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium last year,” spokeswoman Julia Pagliarulo said by email. “Given this ongoing construction and its extended footprint throughout our property, Winter Skate at Patriot Place will not operate this season. We look forward to welcoming skaters back to Winter Skate in the future.”
Despite the brutal polar cold that arrived Friday, any ice that forms isn’t expected to be safe to skate or fish on as the frigid weather isn’t expected to last.
After falling below zero Friday night and Saturday, with wind chills well below zero, Sunday is forecast to peak in the mid-40s.
“Due to the rapid temperature fluctuations this winter unless we have an extended cold period for more than a few weeks no ice will be safe to go on,” Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
“I don’t recall a winter this warm in my history,” Desrosiers said. “I remember as kids we used to be able to play ice hockey on the ice almost the entire winter but that hasn’t been possible in a long time.”
There are some benefits to the unseasonably warm temps most of this winter.
“Residents are glad that it is not cold because the heating costs have risen this year,” Desrosiers added.
Ice rescues
The lack of ice on area waters has meant few “ice” rescues by firefighters and lack of opportunity for such training.
Mansfield firefighters have conducted water rescue drills in the summer but haven’t been able to have ice training.
“We had done a goose rescue,” Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said. “Since then the only water rescue that we have done was for a partially submerged car in the Norton Reservoir with one occupant needing assistance.”
That person didn’t suffer any injuries.
“All of our shifts have completed annual cold water rescue training but we have obviously not been able to do ice rescue training this year,” Simmons said, adding both types of rescues involve similar techniques.
The Norton Fire Department doesn’t recommend a standard “inch-thickness” guide to be used to determine ice safety. A minimum of 4 inches of clear ice is the generally accepted standard requirement to support an average person’s weight on the ice.
“The only safe ice is at a skating rink,” Foxboro Fire Capt. Andrew Puntini said. “If residents must venture on the ice, we ask that they use an abundance of caution and research some safe ice practices before heading out, and make sure to tell someone where you are going and an estimated time home. Due to underwater currents and other factors, it is difficult to impossible to predict true ice thickness.”
Town firefighters train annually for ice rescue. With no ice, the four shifts in December conducted reviews of equipment and simulations in the fire station, Puntini said.
“Fortunately, we have not had an ice rescue yet this season,” Puntini said. “We are on a heightened states in response for these incidents when we first start to see ice form and again when the weather warms making the ice the least safe.”