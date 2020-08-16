We asked trusted local readers to submit short reviews on race-related and social justice titles they’ve picked up over the last few weeks. Here are a few of their suggestions for your own list:
“Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
“This book … takes the concepts that Kendi writes about in his 600-page book and distills them to their essence using contemporary, everyday language. While I learned a lot about systemic racism, the most valuable take away for me is that Reynolds is a smart, talented author that respects and cares deeply for our youth and wants them to learn and grow.” — Amy Rhilinger, Assistant Director at Attleboro Public Library
BLACK FICTION
“Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi
“(This book) follows the parallel lineages of two half-sisters through several generations, beginning in 18th century Ghana at the height of the slave trade. Effia marries a European slave trader while Esi is abducted from her village and sold, and (their descendants carry) the family narrative forward in separate chapters. It is a book that explores the terrible and ongoing repercussions of enslaving a race, but which does so with an open heart and an eye toward a future where individual persons, and a people, might yet be made whole.” — Emily Crowe, Manager at An Unlikely Story Bookstore in Plainville
FOR CHILDREN (and adults)
“Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice” by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins and Ann Hazzard
“One white child and one Black child each come home from school with questions for their families after hearing about the shooting of a Black man by a white police officer in their town. The conversations within each of the households were different and included the perspectives of each of the parents, as well as those of the teenage siblings. The book was just what I had been looking for for my daughter (age 7). It got the messages of the importance of fairness, working together to change negative patterns, and standing up for self and others across.” — Melissa Martin, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro
“Given the racial issues being grappled with in the United States, this little book is an important resource. It offers a positive and accurate way to discuss the difficult events occurring in too many communities. Although written for children, it’s honest and straightforward presentation will be equally helpful to adults.” – Pastor Robin Woods-Barrant, John Wesley AME Zion Church in North Attleboro
TEEN READ
“A Good Kind of Trouble” by Lisa Moore Ramee
“This book is about a 12-year-old African American girl named Shayla. Shayla is not used to speaking up for herself, especially when it comes to topics of race. However, as her family sees current events unfold on TV about protests in civil rights, Shayla begins to realize she is who makes herself pay. Shayla begins not only to advocate for herself, but she also speaks up for other people when they need support.” — Sydney Battle, fifth grader at Wamsutta Middle School in Attleboro
GRAPHIC NOVEL
“New Kid” by Jerry Craft
“New Kid is a graphic novel about a seventh grader, Jordyn Banks, who is one of the only students of color at his fancy new school. Jordyn attempts to effectively code-switch while navigating his two worlds, but ultimately doesn’t really feel he fits in anywhere. I chose this particular book because I believe it does a good job building empathy around how experiencing microaggressions might feel for those who have not encountered this form of racism themselves.” — Meghan Witherell, Teen Librarian at Attleboro Public Library
MOVIE, FROM A BOOK
“Green Book”
“One movie which I recently saw On Demand was “Green Book,” originally taken from the book, “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” written by Victor Hugo Green. The movie portrayed a 1960s era involving music, culture and racial equality, through travel. The book was an essential guide to safe travel for people of color in the Jim Crow era. Last year, I ended up traveling the same route via bus, and got to link some of the sites that this book described to the locations themselves.” — Crystal Brown-Battle, local author of travel biography, “If Passports Could Talk”
