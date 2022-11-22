ATTLEBORO -- When the Pilgrims came ashore in December 1620 at what is now Plymouth Harbor in the region they would name Plymouth after a town in England, things were not easy. In fact, they were hard.

Their ship, named optimistically, Mayflower, had actually come to shore about a month earlier near the tip of Cape Cod where Provincetown is now located.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.