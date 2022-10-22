Past the main entrance to Seekonk High School, halfway around the building, is an unassuming set of doors that look like any other at the school.
However, what makes these doors unique is the space they lead to — which, though it once served as the school’s wood shop and storage space, is now no longer part of the high school at all.
This renovated area now houses Seekonk’s Transitions Academy, a new program that serves students ages 18-22 in the special education program with intellectual or developmental disabilities who require extra support in the transition from high school to adulthood.
Though all the students currently attending the academy are Seekonk High School graduates, the high school and the academy are entirely separate. Not only that, but the academy looks little like a typical high school classroom.
Instead of having desks and whiteboards, the space is set up like a mock apartment. It has a fully functional kitchen, a washer and dryer, a living room area and even a model bedroom — all intended to allow students to practice the kind of daily living skills they will hopefully learn while at the academy.
Seekonk’s Transitions Academy officially opened its doors on July 1. However, the plans had been years in the making, said Rich Drolet, superintendent of Seekonk Public Schools.
Drolet first proposed the idea for Seekonk’s own transitions program about three or four years ago. The goal was to save money and keep Seekonk kids in Seekonk, he said.
Plans for the program were initially delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, there was not enough money in the school budget to fund its construction.
That changed in 2021 when the school district received a grant of $350,000 from the town to construct the academy to serve Seekonk students.
Now, after a few months, district officials seem to view the academy as a definite success.
“It’s so far been even better than we hoped for,” Drolet said. “It’s still early, but the kids seem happy they’re in our community.”
Friends in the area
In opening its transitions academy, Seekonk joins school districts in Attleboro, Norton, North Attleboro and Mansfield as well as at King Philip Regional that offering similar programs to their students ages 18-22.
These communities have all offered in-district transition programs to students for a number of years.
The new Attleboro High School building, for example, was constructed with its own transition space, but the program was developed more than seven years ago, according to Ivone Medeiros, director of special education in Attleboro. Located within but operating separately from the high school, the space is made up of two classrooms and a mock apartment, like in Seekonk.
King Philip’s program, meanwhile, has been running for about 15 years. Norton has had its Life Skills Center for a few years; North Attleboro’s program has been running for at least three years.
Heidi Cunho, a special education teacher in Mansfield, said the district’s program has also been running for several years.
“The Seekonk program tried to incorporate elements and best practices from other 18-22 transition programs in the area,” said George Kelleher, Seekonk’s director of student services. “In the two years leading up to the opening of the program, Seekonk staff visited local programs such as King Philip, Dedham and others to learn more about what worked and the challenges they encountered getting things started.”
Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, schools are required to provide transition services to students. However, schools are not required by law to have their own in-district programs.
That being said, Elena Varney, transition coordinator for the King Philip Regional School District, said that these programs are becoming more common than not.
“It is not financially prudent for a district not to have one,” she said.
In fact, reducing costs was one reason Drolet initially proposed the program.
“I knew once we built the program we could/would spend less money on costly out-of-district tuition each year,” he said.
Financially prudent
Prior to the construction of the academy, Seekonk sent students to programs outside of the district, namely through the South Coast Educational Collaborative’s LIFE Academy in Swansea and the Bi-County Collaborative in Franklin.
“We are in support of districts educating their students if that’s something they have the capability to do,” said Casey Hatten, director of transition services at the Bi-County Collaborative. He added that the Bi-County program will continue to be available as an option in cases where districts do not have the resources to educate students themselves.
“The pros and cons are very student-specific,” Hatten said. “It depends on their needs, as it should be.”
Some Seekonk students do in fact still attend both collaboratives’ programs, with decisions being made on a case-by-case basis. However, having the in-district program as an option is expected to reduce costs.
According to an estimate by school officials from the initial proposal for the academy made at a town meeting in March 2021, the academy is expected to save $200,000 within its first year running.
Drolet estimated the cost of sending a student to the in-district program to be about $30,000 per year — significantly less than the estimated cost of an out-of-district program, which he estimated to be $80,000 to $90,000 per student per year, including transportation.
The major costs of the in-district program at the moment are paying its employees. The academy currently employs one teacher, as well as a transitions coordinator and community coach. There is also a team of physical therapists and speech-language pathologists available to students depending on their individual needs.
Other costs of the program include the minibus used to transport students. However, the cost of transportation has been reduced in comparison to the cost of an out-of-district program, because students live nearby.
“It’s a win-win,” Drolet said. “Financially, but it’s also what’s best for the kids. It’s in the best interest of our Seekonk students to stay in Seekonk.”
Learning independence
Four students — all members of Seekonk’s Class of 2022 — are currently enrolled at the school’s transition academy. In the short time they have been participating in the program, students have been exposed to both new skills and new experiences, both in the greater Seekonk community and within the academy itself.
“I’ve really learned how to take care of myself,” said one student, Eddie Brady, 18.
The many new skills students have been exposed to include how to wash dishes, do their own laundry and make their beds. Another student, Madison Burbank, 18, had never cooked before entering the academy. Now, she says she loves to cook.
Daily life skills, however, are only one focus of Seekonk’s Transitions Academy. Students will also learn vocational and social skills through the program, according to Ainsley Young, the program’s sole special education teacher.
Developing vocational skills by providing students with work experience is something that is heavily emphasized in transitions programs, and Seekonk’s is no exception.
According to Young, connecting students to potential opportunities with local organizations and businesses is a major part of her job with the assistance of Breanna Bianchi, the academy’s community coach.
This summer, students in the academy were exposed to classroom jobs when they put together a model lesson for Martin Elementary School students. Future job placements are already in the works at local businesses such as Angel’s Care Closet, Young said, which have been key in providing vocational opportunities to the students.
Young says the community has been supportive of Seekonk’s program, which is beneficial because getting students more involved in the Seekonk community has been a major focus of the town’s transition program.
“We thought that there would be a real value in students being able to make community connections and employment connections in the community where they live,” Kelleher said.
While she is currently looking to find unpaid internships, Young hopes her students will eventually be able to find paying jobs.
Volunteer opportunities are a separate thing Young has been looking into for her students.
“With the community being so supportive of us, we want to give back as well,” she said.
The program’s emphasis on community participation is clear. According to Young, students at the academy spend approximately two-and-a-half hours each day out in the community. That time is spent practicing financial independence by eating out or shopping for groceries, getting work experience, or simply participating in fun, recreational activities.
Finally, Young hopes to establish connections with other educational programs serving 18-22 year old students with special needs, such as Bristol Community College’s MAICEI program — which stands for Massachusetts Inclusive Concurrent Enrollment Initiative — and other transition programs, in order to give her students an opportunity to socialize with age appropriate peers. The MAICEI program is a fully-inclusive, post-secondary program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that allows them to enroll in college while receiving special education services through the school district providing the support, according to a state Department of Education website. Bridgewater State University also offers an ICEI program.
“At the end of the day, it’s what the students want,” Young said. She said a transition program should allow for, “exploration with the knowledge that we’re here to help, with the goal that we eventually step back.”
“The goal is when they leave this program, they’ll be ready to live independently,” Drolet said.
Exceeding expectations
So far the program has students developing skills that will serve them later in life, as well as benefiting from exposure to opportunities to which they may not otherwise have had access.
“I’ve seen the students make a terrific start to the transition process,” Kelleher said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm whenever I come into the classroom … I think students feel really comfortable.”
“It’s such an exciting thing for us that we’ve started off so strong,” Young said. She cited the sense of community her students have been able to develop with one another and the positive, energetic atmosphere that exists in the classroom.
“They get excited when they come here in the morning,” she said.
Parents are happy, too.
“We cannot speak enough about how impressed and how happy we are to have Samantha in such a fabulous program,” said Laurie Soares, whose daughter, Samantha Soares, is a student in the program. “We feel that the opportunities at this point in her life are endless now that she has this amazing connection.”
Lauren Brady, mother of Eddie Brady, said she was “elated” the district created the opportunity.
“It opens up so many doors for them to explore their interests and (teaches) them valuable life skills,” she said.
Kelleher echoes the sentiments.
“When you work so long to get a program started, there’s a lot of fear and anxiety,” he said, “and this has exceeded my expectations.”