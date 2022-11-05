While the hotly-contested race for Bristol County sheriff has been in the spotlight, area voters have a long list of other decisions to make on the ballot in Tuesday’s state election.
Voting for the nearly 150,000 registered voters in the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities runs from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.
For that sheriff’s contest, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is vying to halt Thomas Hodgson’s 25-year tenure in that office. The race is expected to bring out a higher percentage of voters in Attleboro than several other area communities.
Voters face several state legislative races, with the field for those Senate and House contests narrowed in the September primary.
Of the nine House and Senate members who are on the ballot to represent the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area, most have opposition for four House seats and three Senate seats.
State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who was unopposed in the primary, faces a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, who also gained the nomination without opposition, in the new Norfolk, Bristol & Middlesex District.
Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson, who ran a sticker campaign in September for state Senate in the newly redrawn Bristol Norfolk District, will be the GOP candidate opposing incumbent Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. Laura Saylor of Mansfield is running as a candidate of the Workers Party.
Longtime senator Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, is running against Republican Maria S. Collins, also of Taunton, in the Third Bristol and Plymouth District that now will include Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Democrat Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk, a select board member in that town, and Republican Marcus Vaughn of Wrentham will vie to replace Dooley in the 9th Norfolk District. Unlike Kalkut, Vaughn had no opponent in the primary.
State Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, faces a challenge from a fellow city resident, Republican Steven Escobar, for the Second Bristol District.
Longtime state Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, is up against Democrat Brendan Roche for the First Bristol District.
State Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, and Republican candidate Howard Terban of Stoughton will square off as well for the 8th Norfolk District that includes Precinct 4 in Mansfield.
Only two state representatives are running without any official challengers: Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, and Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro. Patrick McCue of Mansfield is running a write-in campaign against Scanlon, however.
There’s no contest for Bristol County commissioner but in Norfolk County towns, incumbent Peter Collins of Milton, a Democrat, will face off against independent Matthew J. Sheehan of Dedham.
In a race for an area seat on the Governor’s Council that votes on judicial appointments and pardons, incumbent Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, will face Republican Dashe Videira, a Franklin resident. The district includes all Sun Chronicle area communities except Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Then there are the races for higher state offices, namely for governor since Republican Charlie Baker is not running for a third term.
Democrat Maura Healey, the state’s attorney general the past eight years, faces a challenge from Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, in her bid to become the first female elected governor in Massachusetts.
There are also contests for attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer. For attorney general, Democrat Andrea Campbell faces Republican James McMahon III. For secretary of state, incumbent Democrat Bill Galvin faces Republican challenger Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow party candidate Juan Sanchez. There are five candidates for auditor — Republican Anthony Amore, Democrat Diana DiZoglio, Green-Rainbow party candidate Gloria Caballero-Roca, Workers Party candidate Dominic Giannone III and Libertarian candidate Daniel Werner Riek.
Neither of the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators are up for reelection this year. The nine Democratic incumbent U.S. House members are on ballots, including U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Newton, who represents the area and is the only one with no Republican opposition.
Democrats currently also hold all statewide offices, except for governor and lieutenant governor, and overwhelming majorities in the Massachusetts House and Senate.
Ballot questions
Along with the races there are several ballot questions voters will be deciding — more than one highly controversial.
Question 1, often called the “Fair Share” question, would bring a 4% surtax on those making more than $1 million annually, with revenue earmarked for education and transportation.
Proponents contend the areas urgently need the money. Opponents claim the new taxes are unfair and will hurt the state’s economic growth.
A second ballot question would regulate dental insurance rates by requiring companies to spend at least 83% of premiums on member dental expenses and quality improvements instead of administrative expenses — similar to requirements for health insurance.
Depending on who you ask, the measure will either improve dental health for an estimated 25% of Massachusetts residents without dental insurance or yield higher premiums and prompt employers to drop coverage for employees.
Question 3 would increase the number of a retailer’s liquor licenses from nine to 18, prohibit self-checkout for alcohol sales and change the fine system to include all sales, not just alcohol.
Each restriction would mostly affect big box stores, not your local package store. Those against the measure counter there are enough liquor licenses and driving under the influence continues to be a major problem.
A fourth ballot question and the most controversial seeks to repeal a state law that allows for driver’s licenses to be issued regardless of legal immigration status. Supporters say the old system was discriminatory but many others warn allowing undocumented immigrants to drive will make roads unsafe.