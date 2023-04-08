ATTLEBORO — On Palm Sunday, St. John the Evangelist Church ran out of palms to distribute to its congregation.
That alone tells a story, the Rev. Craig Pregana said.
It was both good and bad. It was good in the sense that the Catholic church had a crowd.
It was bad in the sense that the church did not have enough for everyone. They underestimated how many they would need for the service.
Pregana, who had previously served at St. John’s years ago, became pastor at the church just as the pandemic began around March 2020, which meant that the church was empty on weekends.
But now it’s not.
“Following the pandemic there was only one way to go and that was up,” he said.
And so far it’s been positive.
“We’re experiencing a continual increase in attendance,” he said. “All Masses have increased.”
In addition, St. John’s has transferred Spanish language Masses from Holy Ghost Church on Linden Street, which became a chapel of St. John’s in January 2022, to its sanctuary on North Main Street.
The two churches, with Holy Ghost previously named St. Vincent de Paul Parish, had operated under a single administration, jointly known as the Roman Catholic Community of Attleboro, since 2013.
He said the Spanish-language Masses are growing. More and more families are attending.
And the Masses said in Portuguese are also gaining in attendance.
At those Masses, the homily and Gospel readings are in English while the rest of the Mass is in Portuguese.
Pregana said his church has focused on listening to the congregants and being a welcoming place.
“It’s a diverse community; we have to be welcoming to everyone,” he said.
Overall, the Diocese of Fall River, of which St. John’s and churches in North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Seekonk are included, is reporting some good news and some not so good.
“The Attleboro Deanery is one of two regions where the collective parish Mass attendance is significantly up,” spokesman John Kearns said. “Across the other deaneries, attendance is approximately the same or down slightly.”
Kearns said efforts are underway to improve attendance at churches that were damaged by the pandemic.
“Changes in Mass-going habits brought on by the pandemic seem to persist, and parish leadership continues to work to reach out to bring back parishioners to more active and consistent participation,” he said. “Toward this end, the Diocese of Fall River Secretariat for the New Evangelization has offered programs over the past year to support parishes in their outreach and in efforts to re-build parish communities.”
At the Second Congregational Church on Park Street, attendance has also been on the rise.
Like St. John’s, the church had to shut down at the start of the pandemic.
Administrative Assistant Fred Saunders said it was at least a year before the church was able to re-open its doors.
One way the church dealt with the closure was to stream the services live into the homes of congregants. St. John’s and other parishes across the area did the same.
That, Saunders said, kept his church breathing.
And members kept the church afloat financially, he said.
Saunders said they had a big crowd for Palm Sunday, with 100 turning out. And, he said, he’s expecting at least 150 for the Easter service.
After the church was able to reopen its doors, about 40-50 people would attend services on a regular basis, he said.
Some of the elderly were still nervous about coming, so they stayed away and watched the services from their homes on their computers or TVs.
But for at least a year, the numbers have been gaining by a few each week, Saunders said. Now, he said, the church is recording at least 70-80 people per week.
“We’re definitely on the rebound,” Saunders said.
Another reason for the rebound some say is the new pastor — the Rev. Will Sencabaugh.
Sencabaugh grew up in Attleboro and graduated from Attleboro High School.
He’s been called to other churches in New England for 27 years, but he’s home now, and his style is attractive to congregants.
“His sermons and worship style are ‘down-to-earth,’ helping us to connect the Bible with today,” the church’s website says. “He brings storytelling, humor and pop culture references into his messages. His sermons will make you smile, think and move you to action.”
Sencabaugh said the doors of his church are open to all which is increasing attendance.
“I want people who grace the doors of Second Church to know that God loves them — (and there’s nothing they can do about it!),” he said on the website. “I want people to feel an extravagant welcome when they come to worship, to feel connected and find an authentic community — where they can open their minds and their hearts.”
At Congregation Agudas Achim, attendance is about the same as it was before the pandemic which is a good thing. Nothing has been lost.
“Attendance seems to be pretty similar to before the pandemic, and the community in general has been very excited to be gathering in person again,” said Tristan Davies, a board member of Congregation Agudas Achim. “Special services such as our musical Shabbat Shirah service are bringing in especially large attendance — about 50 people in that case.”