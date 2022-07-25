lombardos-video-poster-image

Lombardo’s, with its iconic chandelier, has been a popular venue over the years for area proms, weddings and, during the pandemic, court sessions.

 Lombardos.com

RANDOLPH — An area landmark that’s hosted generations of weddings, high school proms and — at one point during the pandemic — local court cases will be sold next year to a real estate investment company.

Lombardo’s will close at the end of next summer, the family company that owns it said. Lombardo’s Hospitality Group announced last week that the 71,500-square-foot venue, a landmark visible off Interstate 93, will be sold to Core Investments Inc.

