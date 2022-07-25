RANDOLPH — An area landmark that’s hosted generations of weddings, high school proms and — at one point during the pandemic — local court cases will be sold next year to a real estate investment company.
Lombardo’s will close at the end of next summer, the family company that owns it said. Lombardo’s Hospitality Group announced last week that the 71,500-square-foot venue, a landmark visible off Interstate 93, will be sold to Core Investments Inc.
Lombardo’s was known for the huge chandelier, the largest of its kind in New England, that was a centerpiece its lobby. It measures 18-feet wide, weighs over 3,500 pounds, and has more than 10,000 glass crystals and 950 light bulbs.
Over its more than 60 years in business, Lombardo’s hosted a number of events, including proms for area high schools.
In March 2021, it became the seat of justice with the first “off-site” jury trial in the state, a domestic assault case out of Wrentham District Court.
The hall was turned into a court facility with rooms for Norfolk County jury trials. State Trial Court officials said the venue would relieve the backlog of cases in the district and superior courts.
All jury trials in the state were halted in 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lombardo’s is the second large event venue to shut down in recent years.
In 2020, the Venus de Milo banquet facility and Empire Grille restaurant at 75 Grand Army Highway (Route 6) in Swansea announced it was closing and the 7.5-acre property was up for sale for $4.75 million. It was also the site of proms and Bishop Feehan High School’s annual father/daughter dances. The venue’s restaurant was able to remain open during the pandemic, selling takeout versions of its menu. Earlier this year, however, it was reported up for sale again.
