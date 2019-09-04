NORTH ATTLEBORO — The lone survivor in last week’s triple stabbing said the anguish at watching his best friends die is worse than the pain from the seven stab wounds he received in the attack.
Erik Lundstedt, 21, said he watched 19-year-old Daniel Randall slit one friend’s throat before attacking another friend and himself before he was able to escape from Randall’s Birch Road home, according to an interview with NBC10 Boston.
“If you saw two of your best friends die right in front of you and you tried your best to help them out but they didn’t make it and everybody looks at you like you’re a hero — you don’t really feel like a hero,” he said during the interview which aired Tuesday night.
Killed in the stabbing last Thursday night were his friends, Aidan Hanrahan and Joshua Lemken, both 21 and from North Attleboro.
It was Hanrahan’s birthday that night and the friends gathered at Randall house’s for what was supposed to be a “typical 21st birthday” of video games and music. Randall had been feeling lonely so they went to Randall’s house, Lundstedt told the television station.
Randall is being held in jail without bail on two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court and claims he acted in self-defense.
Lundstedt said the night went normally until Randall went quiet and had a knife in his hand. Randall had been talking to Hanrahan in the corner of the bedroom before he attacked and then turned the knife on him and Lemken when they rushed in to help, according to Lundstedt.
Lundstedt said he is recovering but is in incredible pain from his head to his abdomen. “I got stabbed in the back of my head trying to run away from him to get help for my buddies, Lundstedt said, adding he also was stabbed in the hand trying to defend himself.
He said that he was even stabbed in the head while he was trying to unlock the door to get help.
“The only thing that’s gonna help me get over this is knowing that kid’s going to spend the rest of his life in jail and suffer for what he did,” he said.
Lundstedt said he is cooperating with police in the investigation.
Randall is next due in court on Oct. 8 for a probable cause hearing, but the hearing may not take place. A prosecutor told the judge the case will be presented at some point to a grand jury for indictment in superior court.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lundstedt, a deli clerk at Marketbasket in Taunton, meet expenses while he is out of work from his injuries.
