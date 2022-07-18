The lines are longer and the supplies are dwindling at Hebron Food Pantry and other food suppliers in the area.
“We’ve had unprecedented numbers in the last month,” Heather Porreca, vice president of Hebron, told The Sun Chronicle.
And those numbers are big. In June alone, the pantry added 409 new adults, 253 children and 93 seniors for a total of 755 new patrons, she said.
The most recent annual report (2020) posted on Hebron’s website said the average number of individuals served every month was 1,172.
While it’s not the most recent number, it gives a glimpse of how much the pantry could be affected.
With 755 more mouths to feed, that’s an increase of 66%.
And the price of food has skyrocketed, Porreca said.
Individual staples such as chicken and cheese have gone up 60% and 94%, respectively.
Black beans have gone up 36% and pasta has gone up by 56%.
The increasing number of people coupled with increasing prices and dwindling supply is a double whammy for the pantry that’s trying to help as many people as possible.
“The demand on the pantry has significantly increased while funding and resources are quickly decreasing,” Porreca said.
The Greater Boston Food Bank, which supplies much of the food, has cut back on supplying individual pantries so everyone gets something.
The food bank did not immediately return an email inquiry for comment.
“A lot of the time they would donate food, but that is not happening any longer,” Porreca said. “We’re having to buy more and pay more.”
The staggering inflation rate, along with supply issues caused by both the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, are among the things blamed for the increase in numbers of people seeking to stave off hunger.
The inflation rate of 9.1% for the year is the highest recorded since 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That’s equivalent to a 9.1% pay cut.
Rising prices of food and gasoline are slicing a huge chunk of cash out of family budgets and the families, some for the very first time ever, are showing up at Hebron and other food pantries looking for a little relief.
The price of heating fuel, especially oil, hit many hard last winter leaving them with a deficit to fill.
According to Triple A, the average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Saturday was $4.65. A year ago it was $3.02.
That’s a 54% increase in gas costs, which is more money out of the wallet and less cash for food.
Overall, energy costs have gone up 41.6% in the last year, according the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food costs have risen 10.4%.
So now Hebron has had to set limits on what people can take.
“It’s getting much more challenging, but no one walks away empty handed,” Porreca said.
She said anyone who wants to donate non-perishable food items or personal care products such as soap, toothpaste, diapers and cleaning supplies, or cash, can drop them off from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Hebron is located on Sanford Street in the basement of Centenary United Methodist Church.
Feeding pets is also expensive, so Hebron accepts donations of food for dogs and cats, as well.
On July 30, Hebron will have a tent at the Attleboro Farmers Market on O’Connell Field in Capron Park to accept donations of all kinds — food, personal care products and money. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At the Murray Unitarian Universalist Church pantry, volunteer Barbara Clark echoed much of what Porreca said.
“We continue to add new individuals and families to our registered client list,” she said. “Inflation is causing people who don’t have enough food to tighten their belts.”
Clark said the people her organization serves are confronted with very difficult decisions and it’s probably worse now than it has been in a long time.
“The decisions they have to make about what to give up — medication, gas for the car, food — increase with inflation and are much more difficult and consequential,” Clark said.
She said the church offers other items so families can spend more on food, but sometimes even that is not enough.
“In addition to providing food we offer non-food items in order to free up income to spend on food,” Clark said.
“But we know the budget doesn’t always stretch far enough because sometimes people come to us very hungry.”
She said that the Greater Boston Food Bank would sometimes supply gift cards for area supermarkets.
“Recipients have told us that the cards enable them to purchase a favorite food they’ve done without or to purchase a needed medication,” Clark said. “But we run out of cards and recipients are left not knowing when more will be available.”
Donations are critical.
“We are always in need of and welcome donations of unexpired, shelf-stable food products, fresh garden produce that does not require refrigeration, and personal hygiene items, child diapers and period products,” she said.
In North Attleboro, Lenore’s Pantry, operating out of the basement of town hall, has been helping families in need for decades.
And Joan Badger, human services coordinator for the town’s board of health, which runs the program, said she has seen a sharp rise in the number of people seeking help.
“We do have a lot more first-timers,” she said. “We have between four and six households per month signing up. That’s been consistent for the last three months.”
That’s another 12 to 18 households per month going forward. And the 12 to 18 households could contain two people, or three or four or more, and that adds up quickly.
“We are seeing a rise again,” Badger said. “We attribute it to rising food prices and the cost of other things, like fuel.”
Lenore’s, which is supported, by donations, has some 400 families registered, she said, although they don’t see every family every month.
The pantry offers non-perishable canned items — and produce when it’s available — on a weekly basis for families who sign up.
This year, for the first time, Lenore’s and its partners in the North Attleboro Food Access Collaborative, will be at North Attleboro Firefighters Kids Day with a table for donations. The event runs July 21-23.
They will be asking those attending the festival to donate canned goods and cereal, along with school supplies and backpacks.
In return, they’ll offer free tickets for Kids Day raffles.
“We are trying to increase awareness and make people aware of the need,” Badger said. “We want people to know we are there for them.”