ATTLEBORO — It was lost for 48 years.
“It” is a 1961 class ring from Attleboro High School engraved with the initials JFH.
After that much time, something lost is usually considered gone for good.
JFH -- for John “Jack” F. Healey, the ring's owner -- undoubtedly thought so.
Now 77, he’s well into retirement and looking back on a successful career as an economic development director and town manager in Wareham, where he spent 10 years, and Middleboro, where he was town manager for 23 years.
That’s where he and his wife Diane live now and have for years.
The couple has three grown children, five grandsons and a granddaughter.
JFH said he still serves on some town committees.
A lot of life took place in those 48 years when the ring was not on his finger.
Even when he had the ring, it wasn't on his finger for a time.
It was worn by JFH’s former high school sweetheart, Janice “Jan” (Mawbey) Infante, for a “few months” back in the days when Attleboro High students walked, perhaps hand in hand, in the halls of the “old” school on County Street.
Bobby socks were on the way out but Elvis was big and the Beatles were on the cusp.
It had not only slipped off his finger at some point, but had slipped to a place in the back of his mind where those gnawing questions about lost items live.
But this time, this item was gone -- but not for good.
For much of the time it was "missing," the ring was safely kept in jewelry box in a home on Michael Road in Raynham.
It found its way into that box in or around 1972.
Richard Nixon was president and the nation was still embroiled in the Vietnam War and JFH was busy moving his growing family out of that home on Michael Road and back to Attleboro, where his wife had found a job while he was preparing to go to Suffolk Law School in Boston.
At some point after the hustle and bustle of moving, he noticed the ring was missing and finally decided it had probably slipped off his finger while mowing the grass on Michael Road. He consigned it to his past.
He made the law review in his first year at Suffolk, but ultimately the money ran out and his dreams of being a lawyer were lost in the need to feed his family.
“I loved law school,” he said, wistfully looking back.
But he had a master's degree in “community organization and development” and made good use of it.
So while he pursued his dreams and ran towns, a little boy looking for “treasure” in the yard of his family’s new home on Michael Road found some, no doubt much to the astonishment of his parents.
It was a ring with the initials JFH.
That little boy is a grown man now and lives in Mansfield.
His name is David Wirzburger.
His parents tucked the ring away where it was likely forgotten in the rush and whirl of everyday life only to be found, yet again, after his parents passed.
Wirzburger was sorting through their belongings and there it was again, so he decided he would try to find its rightful owner.
In that effort, he contacted an Attleboro High School alumni group called the Real Attleboro High School Alumni Association, which posted his find on its Facebook page.
And the ring rang a bell in the head of one Janice “Jan” Mawbey Infante, who once wore that ring on her finger in a show of devotion to JFH. Now, half a century later, she keeps up with alumni activities on Facebook, an electronic publication inconceivable decades ago.
She was well acquainted with Healey's initials and knew whose ring it was as soon as she saw it.
“I am the one who saw the REAL AHS Alumni Association message and knew the ring belonged to him,” she told current AHS Principal Bill Runey in an email.
After that it was easy for Infante, who taught elementary school students in Attleboro for 35 years, to take action.
She put JFH in touch with Wirzburger.
JFH and his wife and their 11-year-old granddaughter drove over to Mansfield to pick up the ring from the man who found it not once but twice, and he was duly rewarded.
“I wrote him a check for $48, one dollar for every year my ring was taking up space in his parent’s jewelry box,” JFH said laughing.
The circle was completed.
A nagging question was answered and the ring is back on one of his fingers, his pinky, the only one on which it currently fits, but that’s OK with JFH.
“I’m really thrilled to get my ring back,” he said.
