FOXBORO -- Pulling down the curtain on a half-century in public education, veteran School Committee member Beverley Lord this week said she will not stand for reelection in the May 4 town election.
Lord, who spent 25 years teaching in Foxboro schools and another 16 as an elected school board member, made the announcement at Monday night’s committee meeting.
She joins two-term selectman David Feldman, who two weeks ago said he would not seek reelection, in opting to relinquish her elected seat.
“It has been a privilege to serve, but it’s time for someone else to pick up the torch,” said Lord, Foxboro’s second-longest serving school board member behind Vin Igo.
Expounding further, Lord said she will be leaving public office confident that local schools are on the right track in terms of personnel, infrastructure and vision.
“I am stepping down at the point where we have the strongest administration and staff ever,” she said. “Our buildings and athletic facilities have been, or are being, upgraded and a strong curriculum guides the students.”
With Feldman, and now Lord, removed from Foxboro’s political calculus, a race for selectman is already looming. Town Clerk Robert Cutler on Tuesday confirmed that Stephanie McGowan of Rhodes Lane and Robert Palie of Lakeview Road both have taken out nomination papers in pursuit of Feldman’s vacant seat.
According to Cutler, Palie had taken out nomination papers several times in recent years, but never completed the process and thus had never appeared on the ballot. McGowan, meanwhile, has been active in local government as an appointed member of the town Advisory Committee.
In addition, Cutler said, Kevin Penders of Highland Street has taken out nomination papers in a bid to retain his existing seat on the Boyden Library board of trustees.
In order to qualify for the May 4 ballot, prospective candidates must return nomination papers signed by a minimum of 50 registered voters to the town clerk’s office by March 16 at 5 p.m. Nomination papers may be obtained right up until the March 16 deadline.
In addition to Feldman, Lord and Penders, other local elected officials whose terms expire this May include:
- Thomas Buckley, Board of Assessors
- Richard Pacella, Board of Water & Sewer Commissioners
- Paul Steeves and Elena Dekkers, Board of Health
- Thomas Magee, Boyden Library trustee
- John Rhoads and Gary Whitehouse, Planning Board
- Thomas Kelley, Foxboro Housing Authority
With 2020 being a presidential election year, Cutler’s office is also preparing for state primary balloting on Tuesday, March 3, when Massachusetts joins 13 other states and American Samoa in the so-called “Super Tuesday” primary.
Early voting protocols will be in effect for that primary, meaning that voters may cast ballots at the town clerk’s office from Feb. 24-28. No excuse is required. Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election will be from Oct. 19-30.
Voter registration deadline for the state primary is next Wednesday, Feb. 12, Cutler said, while registration deadline for the May 4 town election is Tuesday, April 14.
Prospective voters may register either in person at the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, or online at the Secretary of State’s website. In addition, automatic voter registration procedures took effect in Massachusetts as of Jan. 1, 2020.
This means that U.S. citizens who apply for or renew a driver’s license at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, or apply for health insurance at MassHealth or the Commonwealth Health Connector, are automatically registered to vote (unless they opt out).
“There have been a lot of changes in voting laws over the past four or five years with the intent to increase turnout,” Cutler observed. “Most of our registrations are no longer done over the counter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.