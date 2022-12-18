NORTH ATTLEBORO -- When he started, bell bottoms and leisure suits were the height of style.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- When he started, bell bottoms and leisure suits were the height of style.
But, Pault Matos of Downtown Tailors says, the most important things haven’t really changed all that much.
“It’s mostly the same as today,” Matos, 77, says in an accent that still carries the flavor of his native Portugal. “People used to dress up every day. Now it’s all casual. Even church, people go in shorts.” But, he says, “The basics are the same.”
And the basics are what he likes.
That may be what he misses when he retires at the end of this year. Matos has been helping local residents look sharp for 52 years. Now tendonitis has taken a toll on the hands that specialized in fine needlework.
And, Matos says, he and his wife -- who came to America with him in 1970 -- plan to spend time with their grandchildren.
Matos grew up in a small town in Portugal. “There were not many opportunities. You could be a cobbler, a tailor or work in the fields,” he says. At 11, he left school and started learning a trade from one of his uncles.
Eventually, he followed a girl from his home town, who would become his wife, to Brazil where she had family and, a month later they came to America.
“A gentleman here from my wife’s hometown,” he recalls. “I got a job from him. I never had the idea to be a tailor, but I got to work and I liked it.”
And even if people don’t dress up as much as they used to,” Matos says, there are still jobs that need his personal touch. “When you do a wedding dress, sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s complicated.”
And he’s been the go-to-person for police and firefighters in Plainville and North Attleboro who need dress and service uniforms altered, as do members of the military. “They never come in the right size,” he says. “Some lose weight, some gain, so we keep going.”
Their sons -- one a nurse with the Veterans Administration and the other an Army vet who works at a detention center in Central Falls -- have given them four granddaughters, who figure into his retirement plans.
Matos, a Cumberland resident, says, “We are going to take it day by day.” His wife, who worked at Texas Instruments for 40 years, and he plan to spend some time babysitting their granddaughters.
The shop at 8 North Washington St. will carry on with Matos’s partner, Manuel Batalau, who has been working with him since 1986.
But Dec. 31 will be Matos’s last day. It’s sort of an early birthday present to himself. He turns 78 on New Year’s Day.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.
