ATTLEBORO — Local ebooks readers could soon have longer waits to get popular titles from the city’s public library.
Last month Macmillan, one of the nation's biggest publishing houses, restricted libraries to the purchase of just one ebook for the first eight weeks after publication.
The move comes with the rise in popularity of ebooks and reduction in the private purchase of electronic copies.
Attleboro librarian Christine Johnson said the restrictions will eventually have an impact locally.
“It makes it harder for us to make the more popular titles available to the public,” she said. “So there will be longer waits.”
She said waits tend to be long for ebooks so the impact hasn’t fully penetrated to patrons yet, but it will.
“People will feel (the waits) more than they have in the past,” she said.
However, Attleboro is in a better situation than some big libraries like Boston Public Library, because it belongs to SAILS, an umbrella organization for a number independent libraries, each of which can buy a copy of a new ebook in the first eight weeks of publication.
Patrons of libraries belonging to SAILS can borrow from any of the member libraries potentially increasing availability of the new ebooks, she said.
Boston, on the other hand, is not in the same situation and can only purchase one copy for its tens of thousands of patrons, Johnson said.
“We’re in a little bit better position than a single library,” she said.
Macmillan CEO John Sargent said the company is losing money because of free library loaners in a memo to authors, illustrators and agents last July when the restriction was announced.
He said readers are opting to borrow from the library for free rather than spend $12.99 for their own copy of an ebook.
Sargent said the move became necessary because library lending is “cannibalizing sales.”
Under the new rules a library can buy an ebook for $30 and can loan it in perpetuity.
After eight weeks libraries can purchase more copies at $60 each, but they they are licensed for only two years and must be renewed.
“One thing is abundantly clear. The growth in ebook lends through libraries has been remarkable. For Macmillan, 45% of the ebook reads in the US are now being borrowed for free from libraries,” he wrote in a memo dated July 25. “And that number is still growing rapidly. The average revenue we get from those library reads … is well under two dollars and dropping …”
The American Library Association was far from tepid in expressing its outrage in a press release last July.
“The American Library Association denounces the new library ebook lending model announced today by Macmillan Publishers,” ALA President Wanda Brown said. “Macmillan Publishers’ new model for library ebook lending will make it difficult for libraries to fulfill our central mission: ensuring access to information for all. Macmillan’s new policy is unacceptable.”
ALA launched a campaign to get Macmillan to change its position saying the restriction is drastically cutting access and hurting library patrons, especially those with disabilities.
“This embargo limits libraries’ ability to provide access to information for all. It particularly harms library patrons with disabilities or learning issues,” the ALA said in campaign literature. “One of the great things about ebooks is that they can become large-print books with only a few clicks …”
Ebooks are lighter and are easier to hold for people with physical disabilities, the press release said.
