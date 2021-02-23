ATTLEBORO — A new candidate has emerged as a possible challenger to Mayor Paul Heroux’s re-election.
Eleven-term at-large City Councilor Peter Blais has taken out nomination papers for the corner office.
However, he also took out papers for reelection, so which way he will go is has yet to be decided.
Blais did not immediately return a call Tuesday afternoon.
He’s the longest-serving elected official in Attleboro and is starting his 22nd year as a councilor.
Heroux is seeking his third and, he says, last term as mayor while James K. Poore, who has twice run unsuccessfully for the Ward 1 city council seat, is also a candidate for the job.
Two weeks after nomination papers became available, there’s one candidate for each of the 11 council positions.
All are incumbents except one.
The incumbents are at-large candidates Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Cathleen DeSimone, James DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
The ward candidates are Sara Lynn Reynolds in Ward 1, Mark Cooper in Ward 2, Todd Kobus in Ward 3, Laura Dolan in Ward 5 and Diana Holmes in Ward 6.
Michael Angelo, a first-time candidate, is seeking the Ward 4 seat being vacated by Kate Jackson, who’s running for city clerk.
Current Clerk Steve Withers Sr. is not seeking reelection.
Angelo has already gathered enough signatures to be certified for the Nov. 2 city election ballot.
Laurie Sawyer is also running for city clerk and has been certified for the ballot.
So far there’s only one candidate for city collector and one for city treasurer. They are incumbents Zaida Keefer and Laura Gignac, respectively.
Two of the three incumbents seeking at-large school committee seats, James J. Stors and Robert P. Geddes, have taken out nomination papers.
Robert Hill has not, but candidates have until Aug. 3 to take out and return the papers with the required number of signatures.
Incumbents from four of the six ward seats are seeking re-nomination.
They are Dianne E. Sawyer, Ward 1; William Larson, Ward 2: Stephen K. Withers Jr., Ward 3; and Scott Domenici in Ward 6.
Ward 4 incumbent Lynn Porto and Ward 5 incumbent Shannon Johnson have yet to take out papers.
A political newcomer, Chris Frappier, has taken out papers for the Ward 5 seat and Benjamin Grzyb is challenging Domenici in Ward 6.
