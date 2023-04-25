ATTLEBORO
Todd Griffin is in his fourth decade as a mail carrier, so it’s safe to say he’s seen it all.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO
Todd Griffin is in his fourth decade as a mail carrier, so it’s safe to say he’s seen it all.
He recently contacted The Sun Chronicle, asking to buy an ad to thank his customers because he’ll be retiring soon.
And Griffin, 59, has a lot of customers.
His current route is the lower County Street area.
All told, he delivers to 756 people down there, so who could blame him if he wants to write one thank-you note instead of 756.
“It will be 37 years in August, but I don’t think I’m going to make it that far,” he said during a recent interview.
He wants to thank the people to whom he delivered mail because they were “mostly responsible” and helped him to do his job.
“Most of them did what was required,” he said. “That means they kept their walks clear of snow and ice.”
That’s the biggest hurdle in delivering mail, other than the occasional mean dog, he said.
Sometimes the snow was so deep that he couldn’t get to the mailbox and he’d have to leave the mail at the post office.
But, overall, the relationship has been good with his customers over the years.
One time a lady who collected her mail every day missed a day, and that worried him.
“She would never leave mail in the box, not even for one day,” he said.
It was in the Attleboro public housing complex, so he informed the administration and they went to find that she had fallen and couldn’t get up.
So the woman got immediate help because Griffin was aware of her situation and acted.
He said it is his duty to make sure the customers get all their mail.
“I tried to make sure they get all their stuff and they tried to take care of me,” Griffin said.
He is one of the few mail carriers still working who spent time in the old post office next to city hall and the “new” one on Pleasant Street.
A lifelong Attleboro resident who now lives on Oak Hill Avenue, Griffin started out as a fill-in for other mail routes.
Mail carriers work five days a week, but the mail is delivered six days a week, so he would be a fill-in for five other routes.
He did that job for about 10 years before moving on to his permanent route of lower County Street, he said.
Griffin said he was always tuned in to problems his customers had.
“If you had a problem, I’d see you every single day and I’d do my best to fix it,” he said.
He said most of the dogs on his route are friendly, but there were a few mean ones. Nothing that would stop him from delivering the mail.
“It’s not always fun, but I had a job to do,” he said.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.