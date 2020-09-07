Mark Logan, the longtime executive director of the Foxboro Regional Charter School, has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31.
“For over 17 years, I have strived to lead with vision, passion, and purpose.” Logan said. “Through numerous large-scale initiatives and with tremendous support from the board and a talented leadership team, we have built a strong foundation with continued growth and success in staffing, enrollment, parent engagement and demand, funding, facilities, external support, and of course, student opportunities and outcomes.”
When Logan first arrived at the school, he served as a teacher and the upper school administrator, before moving into his current role.
Kathleen Crawford, chair of the school’s board of trustees, praised Logan and his work.
“Under his leadership, FRCS has grown, thrived and educated thousands of students. We will miss his presence, vision and strong leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.