MANSFIELD — When Jeff Collins became what was known over three decades ago as the town dog officer, he was given a pair of heavy duty gloves and a leash to do his job.
“It was a pretty challenging time,” Collins, 65, said in an interview with The Sun Chronicle on Wednesday, a week after he retired as the town’s animal control officer.
Besides a love for animals and owning pets all his life, Collins had no background for the job other than his work as a volunteer at the Mansfield Animal Shelter.
At the time he took over the position in 1990, Collins had a business management degree, had managed a movie theater and was working at a company in Boston in a payroll position.
“I didn’t like sitting in a cubby,” he said.
When a retired police officer declined the job, which had been expanded to a full-time animal control officer under the auspices of the police department, Collins said it was offered to him.
During their meeting Wednesday night, selectmen praised Collins and gave him a plaque for his 33 years of dedicated service.
During the meeting, police Lt. Tom Connor told selectmen Collins molded the animal control officer’s position over three decades “to become an indispensable member of the police department.”
“Day or night, weekend or holiday, Jeff made himself available to the people of Mansfield and their four-legged family members,” Connor said.
Collins took numerous pets to emergency vets for treatment and was known to open the shelter’s doors after hours “to grateful owners who ended up joyfully reunified with their lost pet,” Connor said.
Collins, known as the “warden of the shelter,” facilitated over 2,000 animal adoptions with the help of the Animal Welfare Committee and the volunteers at the Mansfield Animal Shelter Friends.
During his career, he has either apprehended or helped rescue numerous bats and raccoons from homes and ducks from storm drains. There were a few horses, goats and wild turkeys that had to be corralled. He also apprehended an a 2½-foot pet python and other exotic loose pets.
After he took the job, Collins received training through what was then the newly-formed Animal Control Officers Association of Massachusetts, which included classes on local and state laws about the health, care and protection of animals.
He transformed himself from an animal shelter volunteer with no experience as an animal control officer to someone who has what police say is an “encyclopedia of animal know-how for all species wild or domestic.”
In what downtime he had, Collins drove police cruisers to repair shops, substituted for school crossing guards in all kinds of inclement weather and issued a parking ticket or two, Connor said.
“You seem to be a jack-of-all-trades and really put your heart and soul into this role and many others you filled in the past,” board chair Diana Bren told Collins.
There are difficult parts of the job, such as when he had to investigate animal bite complaints and send some cases for hearings before selectmen.
Selectman Neil Rhein praised Collins for his “calm demeanor and judgment” in balancing the rights of pet owners with public safety and animal welfare.
“It’s harder than it looks. But if you have a love for it, it makes it easier,” Collins told The Sun Chronicle.
“I had the best job and the worst job in the world. On a good day you get to help somebody get their pet back,” Collins said. “On a bad day, you sit in the pen and have the cats and dogs jump all over you to make it better.”
Collins applauded the work of the town’s animal welfare committee and the volunteers of the Friends of the Mansfield Shelter and the Mansfield Shelter Friends, a non-profit that raises funds to care for the animals at the shelter and has one of the highest adoption rates in the state.
“They are the true heroes,” he said.
Although Collins has retired from the role of animal control officer, he said he has taken on a part-time civilian traffic control job as a flag person on road details and worked 36 hours in his first week of “retirement.”
When he’s not doing that, Collins said he is helping his wife Teresa tend to their one-third acre garden, which includes the 24 4-foot-by-8-foot garden beds he built for her.
Francesca Maciejko, the former part-time assistant animal control officer in Norfolk, was hired to replace Collins. She started working with Collins in mid-July to ease the transition. “She is doing a very good job thus far and we are happy to have her here in Mansfield,” Acting Police Chief Gary Sullivan said.
