Obituary, B3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Longtime town public health nurse Lenore Paquin, the creator of what became known as Lenore’s Pantry, has died.
Paquin died Thursday after a long struggle with a rare condition known as Lewy Bodies Disease, a form of dementia that her daughter described as “Alzheimer meets Parkinson’s.” She was 81.
Paquin was a beloved figure in town and her family had a long history of community service.
She became the town public health nurse in 1972 and served 27 years.
According to her daughter Leslie Paquin, her mother said her two favorite parts of her job were serving as the nurse at St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School, which was part of her town job, and visiting new mothers to teach them how to care for their babies.
She also started a food pantry for the needy that has provided meals for thousands of residents. Town officials later named it after her.
According to her obituary, Paquin also served on the board of directors of the Visiting Nurses Association, Versa Care, New Hope, Attleboro Area Community Council and Hillside Adult Care, where she was a founder. In 1999, she was given a Congressional tribute for her years of service.
Leslie Paquin said her mother touched literally thousands of people. When she was a patient at Madonna Manor, staff members told the family how their mother helped them in the past.
Lenore Paquin was so humble, her children never knew what she had accomplished.
She would be upset if she knew people were now talking about all she did, her daughter said.
Lenore Paquin came from a family of North Attleboro contributors.
Her father, Leonard Quinn, was a selectman for 16 years. Her first husband, Robert Paquin, was a school committee member. Her second husband, James Bound, was the town veterans agent.
“My mother shared a love of North Attleboro with her dad,” Leslie Paquin said.
Anne Marie Fleming, the current public health nurse, said Paquin was her mentor and her friend.
“She impacted so many lives in North Attleboro,” Fleming said.
Fleming said whenever her work is compared to Paquin’s, she considers it the highest possible compliment.
Paquin, she said, vaccinated a whole generation of North Attleboro children.
“She loved the people and the town was near and dear to her heart,” Fleming said.
In addition to Leslie Paquin, Lenore Paquin left behind two other daughters, Julie Paquin and Jill Curreri, and a sister, Brenda Quinn.
Visting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home and the funeral will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church.
