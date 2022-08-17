NORTON — Deputy Fire Chief Benton “Benny” Keene III grew up near the Chartley fire station on South Worcester Street and knew early on what he wanted to do when he grew up.

As a teenager he’d hang out at the station and talk to the firefighters. He had a job at Wetherell’s paint store, owned by Fire Chief Harold Wetherell.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.