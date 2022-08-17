NORTON — Deputy Fire Chief Benton “Benny” Keene III grew up near the Chartley fire station on South Worcester Street and knew early on what he wanted to do when he grew up.
As a teenager he’d hang out at the station and talk to the firefighters. He had a job at Wetherell’s paint store, owned by Fire Chief Harold Wetherell.
He had relatives who were firefighters. His uncle Bob Eddleston was the deputy fire chief and his cousin George Burgess would go on to become fire chief. Sometimes they’d bring him on calls.
You could say firefighting was in his blood and everywhere he looked.
But after 47 years, Keene, 64, is calling it a career in a job firefighters call the best in the world.
“It’s something different every day,” Keene said.
Although many new firefighters go to departments or transfer to where the jobs are, Keene is a breed of firefighter who served his entire career in his hometown.
While attending Norton High School, he was a call firefighter and was at the school when the fire alarm went off because there was a fire in the auditorium.
“I ran outside and got my jacket and coat,” recalled Keene, who then helped arriving firefighters carry the hose lines.
After graduating high school in 1976, Burgess told him there was an opening in the fire department “and the rest, as they say, is history,” Keene said.
His father, Benton Keene Jr., who passed away in December, was the police chief at the time, but Keene says his father never pressured him to go into law enforcement.
“He supported me in whatever I wanted to do,” Keene said.
A year after joining the department, Keene became one of its first certified EMTs and climbed the ranks. He became a lieutenant in 1990, a captain in 2006 and was promoted to deputy chief three years ago.
Throughout his career, he worked in fire code enforcement and prevention for most of the major companies throughout Norton, reviewing building blueprints and approving fire alarms and sprinkler systems.
He is also credited with updating and authoring the department’s operating guidelines and policies. In addition, a state grant Keene wrote earned the town a $1 million award to pay for hiring four new firefighters to fill vacancies and allowed the town to reopen the Chartley fire station.
“Obviously we’re going to miss his knowledge and experience,” said Fire Chief Shawn Simmons, who has worked with Keene for 25 years.
In a statement, the Norton Firefighters Local 2678 said, “Deputy ‘Benny’ Keene has been a phenomenal mentor and asset to our department over the years. We could not be happier for him and his retirement.”
Over the years, Keene was the fire incident commander during several major incidents in town, including the search for Corey Anderson, a 9-year-old local boy who died during a bad snow storm in 1999 looking for his dog.
That was a heartbreaking experience and one of several, Keene says, firefighters see on a regular basis as part of their jobs.
But the comradery of the job helps making the bad days pass and the good days better, he said.
“I’ve worked over the years with some very talented people,” Keene said. “You are only as good as the people you work with.”
His public service goes beyond Norton. He served as a city councilor in Attleboro where he lives and as acting mayor when Mayor Judith Robbins suffered a stroke. He ran unsuccessfully for the position in the late 1990s.
Keene does not plan to slow down in retirement. He is a part-time Bristol County deputy sheriff.
Keene said he plans to spend more time with his wife, Michelle, whom he has been married to for 41 years, along with his four daughters and 15 grandchildren.
There will be an open house to celebrate Keene’s retirement at the fire station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25. Light food and refreshments will be served.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.