Norton Election 2019
Buy Now

Norton selectmen Robert Salvo, left, and Bob Kimball, greet voters at a 2019 election.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTON -- It's been a year since longtime town official Robert 'Bob' Salvo Sr. unexpectedly died, and a Celebration of Life is being held Saturday.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Attleboro Elks 1011, 52 Bullfinch St. in North Attleboro.