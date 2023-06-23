NORTON -- It's been a year since longtime town official Robert 'Bob' Salvo Sr. unexpectedly died, and a Celebration of Life is being held Saturday.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Attleboro Elks 1011, 52 Bullfinch St. in North Attleboro.
Salvo served for decades on Norton boards including selectmen and housing authority. He died at age 63 on June 21, 2022.
Salvo grew up in Easton but lived in Norton for 39 years and was the longtime owner of S & L Construction he founded.
At the time of his death, Salvo was a longtime member of the Norton Housing Authority.
He had been a selectman for 15 years until April 2019, a former member of the recreation commission, former Norton call firefighter, former member of the Norton Lions Club, and member of the local Fraternal Order of Police.
"He did not promote himself or seek to glorify his own service. Bobby was someone who just “did the job” and didn’t seek to be recognized for that accomplishment," former longtime town official Bill Gouveia said. "Steadiness and consistency are values we don’t always appreciate in our leaders. They were the strength of Bobby Salvo’s style and approach."