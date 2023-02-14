A number of southern New England residents reported seeing strange lights in the sky Monday night, but they apparently weren't UFOs.
Chris Fallon of North Attleboro posted on the Everything North Attleboro Facebook page that he and his family observed the unusual lights about 6 p.m. driving back from a store and asked if anyone else had seen them.
"On the way home she starts freaking out that she saw lights in the sky for about two to three minutes and told me to stop the car," Fallon said jokingly of his wife. "She then started taking pictures out the window to document her first ever UFO experience. However, much like the best Bigfoot pictures, they are out of focus and impossible to determine authenticity."
Arriving home a few minutes later, the lights were gone, Fallon added.
The string of lights were, apparently, satellites that passed over southern New England with a bright trail in the sky.
About 3,500 such Starlink satellites have been launched into space by Elon Musk's company SpaceX since 2019, and depending on the position of the sun, some can be seen in the night sky as they can reflect sunlight.
The satellites, which can be tracked on on the web at findstarlink.com, are part of an array that helps provide worldwide internet access and there are plans for 12,000 of the satellites, which have sparked significant concerns from astronomers because of "light pollution" hindering their ability to view the night sky.
For the Boston area, the satellite pass was around 6:30 p.m. Monday from west to east.
Starlink satellites are expected to again be visible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.
Previous Starlink satellite sightings over Massachusetts were reported last September and in December 2021.
"It's a really cool sight, but could be alarming if you haven't seen it, given recent news," a Tweet said, referring to the recent slew of objects in the sky being shot down by U.S. military jets.
Four aerial objects have been shot down over the past several days.
An object taken down Sunday was the third in as many days to be shot from the skies. The White House has said the objects differed in size and maneuverability from a Chinese surveillance balloon that U.S. fighter jets shot down earlier this month, but that their altitude was low enough to pose a risk to civilian air traffic.
The surveillance balloon traveled across the country before being shot down off the Atlantic coast. The other objects were shot down off the coast of Alaska on Friday, over Canada on Saturday, and over Lake Huron on Sunday, and were from 20,000 to 40,000 feet in the air.
The episodes have been unprecedented in peacetime, but federal officials said the objects didn't post an imminent threat to public safety or security and were shot down out of an abundance of caution.
Those incidents have sparked widespread speculation about whether the objects were from outer space.
White House officials have stated there was no indication of "aliens or extraterrestrial activity."