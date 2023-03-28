More than half of the eight planets in our solar system are aligning in the evening sky this week.
Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars and Venus are lining up in an arc alongside the first quarter moon.
The planets should be visible shortly after sunset within a small sector of the sky, astronomers say.
While the views were expected to be best early in the week, cloudy and rainy weather has hindered them, but the latter part of the week is forecast to be much more favorable.
Those hoping to catch the cosmic display are advised to find an unobstructed view of the western horizon away from trees and buildings.
The star cluster known as Messier 35 (M35) may be visible to the left of Mars, followed by the Moon, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter, and Mercury.
Jupiter and Mercury will be closer to the horizon, while Venus and Uranus will appear higher in the sky.
Venus, Jupiter and Mars will be the brightest and easiest to see, but binoculars will likely be needed to observe Uranus and Mercury because of their distance from Earth.
It’s not uncommon to see two or three planets in the sky at once, but an alignment of five is fairly rare.
Wheaton College in Norton doesn’t plan to open its observatory for most of the week for the event.
“We are not doing anything special as this event is best watched with the naked eye,” said Dipankar Maitra, associate professor of astronomy and physics. “All one needs is clear skies with a clear view of the western sky right after sunset.”
However, Wheaton’s observatory is opening to the public as usual Friday starting at 8 p.m.
“It will still look quite nice on Friday, so I’d encourage people to come over and join us Friday evening, if possible,” Maitra said.
The viewing is weather dependent, he stressed.
“Closer to Friday we will update the status of the public night,” Maitra said. “We’ll have to cancel if the weather forecast is not favorable.”
If you miss this astronomical wonder, another five-planet alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune and Saturn is predicted June 17.
Last June, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the same order as their positions from the sun for the first time since December 2004.
Over the centuries there have been superstitious beliefs that planetary alignments spelled doom. Tsunamis, earthquakes, or other global disasters were feared.
