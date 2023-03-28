Five Planets

A girl looks through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, last May. Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — are lined up in the night sky this week.

 Matias Delacroix / The Associated Press / The Associated Press

More than half of the eight planets in our solar system are aligning in the evening sky this week.

Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars and Venus are lining up in an arc alongside the first quarter moon.

