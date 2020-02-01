Losing home: With fixed incomes and increasing costs of living, seniors are bearing the physical and emotional brunt of rising rents, including eviction

ATTLEBORO
Eviction is scary. And even the word itself sounds scary.
Eviction.
It sounds like a disease, and it does make people sick, sick with anxiety at the very least.
Homelessness is a very real possibility.
Eviction can happen for a myriad of reasons.
Most often the reason is non-payment of rent and it doesn’t have to be a lot of rent.
A recent New York Times story said many evictions come for amounts less than $600.
But sometimes a landlord just wants to repossess the house he or she owns for another purpose.
That’s what happened to an Attleboro woman named Kathy.
The 64-year-old retired security guard for LeachGarner, who didn’t want her full name used, eventually landed on her feet and has a new home in River Court, a public housing apartment building run by the Attleboro Housing Authority.
But her eviction turned her life upside down for awhile and cost her more money than she had.
On Jan. 6, 2016, she got a text from her landlord demanding that she be out of her second floor apartment on Pine Street by the end of that month.
She’d lived there for 10 years and never missed a rent payment, she said.
It turned out that the landlord wanted to remodel the building into a single-family home for himself.
Kathy said she didn’t object to his plan, but did object to the short amount of time she had to get a new place, specifically a place she could afford.
Fortunately for her, the law requires a 30-day notice to quit so she avoided the end-of-the-month deadline.
But that didn’t stop the process. It just delayed it and the 30-day notice came soon enough carried by a constable.
“Needless to say, I was upset,” Kathy said.
She said the constable who delivered it was nice enough, but her future was less than nice.
She had to find a new place to live fast.
“He did it out the blue,” Kathy said. “I was befuddled. It boggled my mind that it was happening.”
Finding a new place she could afford would not be easy, and it took longer than 30 days.
She said she was paying $640 a month with utilities included.
That’s tough to replace when average rents in Attleboro at the time were $875 for a one-bedroom and $1,206 for a two-bedroom, according to rent tracking website, rentjungle.com.
With the help of a lawyer from South Coastal Counties Legal Services she got through Attleboro Council on Aging, she was able to put off the eviction until the following May.
She found an apartment one day before she was scheduled to go to court, so she avoided the legal trauma and potential physical eviction.
And her chances in court, if it went that far, would not have been good.
According to Masslandlords.net, as many as 99.8 percent of all cases involving judgments are decided in favor of the landlord.
While she avoided legal pain there was other pain to be suffered.
Her rent for the new place was $740 a month, $100 more than what she was paying on Pine Street, $1,200 more per year — on a limited income.
And to make matters worse, her heat was not included which, in the winter months added about $300 to her electric bill, meaning she had to spend $1,040 a month for housing a $400 increase during the cold months, which added at a minimum another $1,600 to the $1,200 for an increased expenditure of $2,800.
Kathy, who suffers from diabetes and COPD, said the situation often left her choosing between rent, medication and food.
“I’d cut some of my (pills) in half so they’d last longer,” she said. “And I’d go to the church (pantry) for food.”
To add to the financial disaster, two hospitals stays wiped out her 401K so she was reduced to living on Social Security Disability Insurance.
Kathy said she thanked God for his heavenly help and the city’s Council on Aging for its earthly help.
“Thank god for Melissa (Tucker, COA outreach worker),” Kathy said.
Tucker got her the SCCLS legal assistance, helped her sign up for Medicare after her eligibility for MassHealth expired and helped her get on the list for public housing in Attleboro where a tenant pays 30 percent of the their income for rent — much less than she paid before.
Kathy’s been at River Court for almost a year now and is happy with her new situation.
“The people here are really nice,” she said.
Kathy’s eviction had a happy ending, but it took nearly three years and cost her a boatload of money, not to mention extreme stress about paying her bills, staying healthy, staying fed and staying warm.
Her story is replicated in many forms among many people including senior citizens, veterans and every day folks who may be living pay check to pay check, but can find themselves facing a crisis instantly if they lose their job or get sick.
Tucker described the threat of eviction for seniors as one that’s growing.
“I had two yesterday,” she said of people facing possible eviction, during an interview on Wednesday. “I think we’ll see it more and more with rents increasing.”
Seniors living on fixed incomes won’t be able to keep up with increases and could be forced into a precarious financial situation.
In addition, with baby boomers retiring in the same waves in which they were born 60 and 70 years ago, there are more seniors which means there are potentially more seniors in danger.
Madeleine McNielly, director of Attleboro Council On Aging, calls the topic of evictions for seniors “emotional and important.”
Overall, she said there are about 24 eviction cases handled per year by the COA with the number likely to climb.
In Attleboro, the problem is exacerbated for senior homeowners who are facing property tax increases to pay for the city’s new $260 million high school and a lack of affordable housing for those who don’t own a home or want to move into an apartment.
In addition, a senior couple’s income can be cut in half if one dies and that can create a crisis, McNielly said.
Not enough of the hundreds of apartments being built downtown and nearby are “affordable,” she said.
“We’re not addressing the problem for city residents,” she said. “The city can do more.”
Tucker said the COA can help seniors facing eviction, but they need to come in as soon as a constable with court papers comes to the door.
“Don’t wait until the last minute,” she said.
Veterans
Attleboro Veterans Agent Ken Badertscher said his office has helped about six veterans facing eviction during his six years in Attleboro.
He said only one of those was actually evicted and help from the city prevented the rest.
Veterans, or widows of veterans, who are at 200 percent of the federal poverty level or below, which for a single person is $2,082 a month, qualify for help.
“We can get you caught up and keep you where you are at for up to three months in arrears,” Badertscher said. “It’s less expensive to keep someone in their home than to find them a new home.”
As an example, he said it costs city taxpayers about $200 a month to get a veteran in need of help get caught up on rent, if the rent is about $800 a month.
The city puts out the $800, but the state reimburses the city for 75 percent.
“For $600, (in the case of a three-month arrearage), we can keep someone off the street and that seems like a worthwhile expenditure to me,” Badertscher said.
He noted that some veterans are eligible for Veterans Administration grants.
Those grants, “make sure vets don’t become homeless and to get homeless vets off the streets,” he said.
Others
Jacquie O’Brien, the city’s health nurse who is temporarily filling the city’s vacant social worker job in addition to her regular duties, said city records don’t specifically show how many eviction cases have been dealt with over the years.
But there have been a number and they come for a wide variety of reasons.
“There are a multitude of reasons people face evictions; lack of a livable wage, a catastrophic event such as illness or a death that jeopardizes them economically, damage to the property, a previous criminal record and I could go on,” she said in an emailed comment to The Sun Chronicle.
And O’Brien explained how the city tries to help.
“The outreach worker completes an intake to try and determine the basic needs of the individual or family and begins addressing them by providing information or referrals to different programs and agencies. Each individual or family situation is truly unique and different in their needs and the needs they are looking to have met.”
As in the case of veterans and seniors, the aim is to head off an actual eviction.
Private sector
In the private sector, the St. Vincent de Paul Society helps as many facing eviction as the all-volunteer organization can with its limited financial resources.
Mary Dwyer of Mansfield is the president of the SVDP Society’s Attleboro District Council, which covers six communities and has local “conferences” in six churches.
Dwyer said SVDP efforts are aimed at people who need help getting over temporary financial setbacks.
“Basically, we help them get over a short-term crisis,” she said. “But we do need assurances of their long term (financial) sustainability.”
Long-term help is not something the society can afford, but sometimes all that’s needed is some supplemental cash for the short term, to ensure a person or family can stay in their home while they get their crisis resolved.
Dwyer and fellow volunteers visit people in their homes to assess their needs.
Sometimes they help negotiate a payment plan with landlords, she said.
Like the COA, SVDP can connect people in trouble with South Coastal Counties Legal Services, if there’s that need.
Dwyer said her group may help as many as two families or individuals a week, which puts the total for a year over 100.
Small Sums
The New York Times article suggested many people face eviction for small amounts of money.
Evictionlab.org, which provided data from 2016 for the The Times’ story, showed that 10 percent of all judgments for eviction in Massachusetts were for less than $600.
In North Carolina, 32 percent of judgments were for less than $600, the organization said.
Meanwhile, a 2014 study by MassLandlords.net found that the average court judgment for an eviction in Massachusetts was $2,449. The median amount was $1,851, meaning that at least half the cases had judgments for less than $1,851.
All told, its statistics showed 47 percent of all judgments were between $0 and $1,000.
The MassLandlords study estimated that the Massachusetts median rent was $1,200 per month in 2014, so the average judgment was about two months rent.
According to rentjungle.com, the average rent in Attleboro in December came in at $946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,048 for a two-bedroom — big bucks for a person on a limited income.
Judgments could include attorney and courts fees, the study said.
Douglas Quattrochi, executive director of MassLandlords, said filing notices to quit for “small” amounts is common because more often than not the eviction proceeding comes at the end of months of payment problems — not just a single episode.
“Usually the public data belie the truth that a landlord has been fighting nonpayment with a renter for months to years,” he said in comments emailed to The Sun Chronicle. “A landlord who filed an eviction for $600 would only do so after exhausting all patience for the renter.”
He said evictions are no picnics for landlords either.
“Considering the cost of legal fees, and the months-long time frame of a Massachusetts eviction, a small sum eviction isn’t an unfairness against a renter — it’s a recognition by the landlord that the tenancy is long-term unstable,” Quattrochi said. “Landlords always lose money and time on evictions.”
Quattrochi said high rents due to a shortage of apartments are at least partly responsible for high numbers of court filings for evictions.
“We need zoning reform to permit many more apartments than are currently allowed,” he said. “Zoning is the long-term fix. Short-term, we need rental subsidies. Renters who qualify for Section 8 or MRVP (Massachusetts Rental Voucher Program) still have to wait eight to 12 years depending on the location. That’s a Soviet wait time. The safety net is underfunded for this high-priced market, and the market is constrained by single-family zoning requirements.”
Some numbers
Evictionlab.org provided statistics for the number of evictions locally and nationwide.
For example, in 2016, it calculated the number of evictions in Massachusetts at 15,708 or 43 per day.
In Bristol County, the numbers respectively were 1,591 for the year and 4.35 per day, and in Attleboro, the numbers were 106 for the year and 0.29 per day.
According to the lab, Attleboro ranked 640 nationwide in 2016 for its eviction rate of 1.76 percent per 100 rental units and 580 nationwide in number of evictions at 106.
There are some who argue those numbers are too high, such as Roger Valdez who wrote a piece in forbes.com in July arguing against those figures, which were also used in a Boston Globe article.
He said there are no state records that show how many actual evictions take place which skews the number high.
Court judgments for money don’t necessarily result in an eviction.
Meanwhile, it’s clear that local agencies like the COA, Veterans Department, the city’s social worker and SVDP all try to prevent actual evictions and, in many cases, do just that as happened in the case of Kathy.
In addition, anecdotal information provided by a spokesperson from The Massachusetts Constable Service in Boston, which has a contract with the state to deliver eviction and all other court documents, said many eviction cases are resolved before they get the point of a physical eviction.
The spokesperson, who did not give his name, said approximately 50 percent of notices delivered, which include 30-day notices to quit and 14-day notices for rent due, are resolved before a court proceeding is needed.
Constables provide advice when they can, he said.
“If we are able to make contact with the person, we take the time to explain what’s happening and what their options are,” he said. “It can be a little scary.”
He said they try to help and get the person the time they need to resolve the issue.
“We do our best to help because anyone can run into a hard time,” he said.
