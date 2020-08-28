NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police and firefighters searched for about 1 ½ hours Thursday night for a lost all-terrain vehicle rider in woods off Mount Hope Street, but the rider managed to make it to safety on his own.
The rider, a Mount Hope Street resident in his 40s, found his way to a house on Sentinel Hill Road, near the Manchester Reservoir in Attleboro, where he called his house, Fire Chief Chris Coleman said Friday.
The man, whose name was not released, was not injured during the ordeal.
The Attleboro home he went to is over a half-mile though the woods from where he was reported missing about 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a pretty significant area,” Coleman said.
The man had no cellphone and was not wearing a helmet, according to the fire chief.
With no way of communicating, fire officials were concerned he could have been injured somewhere in the woods, Coleman said.
Police and fire officials began a foot search before calling personnel and resources from the Bristol County Technical Rescue Team and the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center.
The fire chief said the team was about to deploy four drones, including two from the Bristol County team, one from the Plainville Fire Department and a drone owned by North Attleboro firefighter Scott Langille, before the man made it to safety.
A team of about 40 to 50 firefighters and police officers were about to assemble for the search before the man called from Sentinel Hill Road, Coleman said.
