NORTH ATTLEBORO — Voters have no shortage of decisions in Tuesday’s annual town election as there are 19 candidates for the town’s two main boards.
Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school off Landry Avenue.
The town has 22,358 registered voters, but turnout two years ago when all the council seats were expiring was just 7.4%.
There are 13 candidates for all nine two-year town council seats, and six residents running for two three-year school committee terms.
The council candidates include six incumbents: Darius Gregory, John Simmons, Mark Gould, council President Justin Pare, Andrea Slobogan and Andrew Shanahan.
The challengers are Charles Dobre-Badobre, Blake Buchanan, Aidan Prescott, school committee member John Costello, Daniel Donovan, Rachel Cady-Welch and Patricia St. Pierre.
Kathleen Prescott, who is running for school committee and whose son is Aidan, and Patrick Reynolds, who never pulled papers, are the only council members not looking to keep their seats.
Besides Prescott, the school board candidates are incumbent Sarah Stone, Marjorie Avarista, Zach Achin, James Gideon Gaudette and Aaron Whirl.
The other school board seat expiring is held by Costello.
There are unopposed candidates on the ballot for electric commission, board of public works and park commission.
